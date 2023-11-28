Tecno Spark 20C has been listed on the official company website. While Tecno is yet to reveal the price and availability of the handset, its specifications have been listed. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with dual rear cameras paired with dual flash units. It will be available in four colour options and in two RAM + storage variants. Notably, the company recently launched the Tecno Spark Go 2024 with a UniSoC T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging.

Although Tecno has not yet revealed the price and availability details of the Spark 20C, it is expected to be a budget offering. As per the official website listing, the phone will be offered in four colour options - Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin.

Tecno Spark 20C specifications

The Tecno Spark 20C is listed to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an octa-core chipset with Cortex-A53 units at 2.2 GHz, which could be a Mediatek Helio G36 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM which is expandable virtually up to an additional 8GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage, that is also extendable via a microSD card. It is listed to ship with Android 13.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 20C is listed with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-supported camera. The back camera unit is equipped with dual flash units, as is the front camera, which sports an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera is seen placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display. The handset also comes with Apple's Dynamic Island-inspired Dynamic Port which is said to act as a notification bar when the phone is plugged in.

The company has packed a 5,000 mAh battery in the Tecno Spark 20C with 18W wired charging support. The phone also supports GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, FM, and OTG connectivity. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 8.75mm in thickness.

