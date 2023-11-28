Technology News

Tecno Spark 20C With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Listed on Official Site

Tecno Spark 20C runs Android 13 with Tecno's custom UI on top.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 12:11 IST
Tecno Spark 20C With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Listed on Official Site

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20C seen in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, Magic Skin (green leather) shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 20C sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display
  • The smartphone comes with 128 GB of inbuilt storage
  • The Tecno Spark 20C carries an 8-megapixel front camera
Advertisement

Tecno Spark 20C has been listed on the official company website. While Tecno is yet to reveal the price and availability of the handset, its specifications have been listed. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with dual rear cameras paired with dual flash units. It will be available in four colour options and in two RAM + storage variants. Notably, the company recently launched the Tecno Spark Go 2024 with a UniSoC T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging.

Although Tecno has not yet revealed the price and availability details of the Spark 20C, it is expected to be a budget offering. As per the official website listing, the phone will be offered in four colour options - Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin.

Tecno Spark 20C specifications

The Tecno Spark 20C is listed to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an octa-core chipset with Cortex-A53 units at 2.2 GHz, which could be a Mediatek Helio G36 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM which is expandable virtually up to an additional 8GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage, that is also extendable via a microSD card. It is listed to ship with Android 13.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 20C is listed with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-supported camera. The back camera unit is equipped with dual flash units, as is the front camera, which sports an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera is seen placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display. The handset also comes with Apple's Dynamic Island-inspired Dynamic Port which is said to act as a notification bar when the phone is plugged in.

The company has packed a 5,000 mAh battery in the Tecno Spark 20C with 18W wired charging support. The phone also supports GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, FM, and OTG connectivity. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 8.75mm in thickness.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 20C

Tecno Spark 20C

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 20C, Tecno Spark 20C launch, Tecno Spark 20C specifications, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Losses, Market Volatility Keeps Most Altcoins in the Reds

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 20C With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Listed on Official Site
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  3. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  4. iQoo 11, More iQoo Phones Get Discounts Ahead of iQoo 12 Debut: See Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Debut as an ‘AI Phone’
  6. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India
  7. Redmi 13C to Launch in India on This Date: Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Buying Your First Foldable? Here’s What You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Getting Android 14-Based One UI 6: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 20C With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Listed on Official Site
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Losses, Market Volatility Keeps Most Altcoins in the Reds
  3. Samsung Galaxy A05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Redmi K50 Series, More to Get HyperOS Update in December; Rollout Schedule Revealed
  5. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on January 24, Suggests Official Website
  6. WhatsApp Rolling Out View-Once Photos, Videos for Desktop Apps, Web: Report
  7. Apple's MagSafe-Based Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard to Arrive Soon on Android Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Getting One UI 6 Update Based on Android 14 in India: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Launch as an ‘AI Phone’, Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Said to Offer a Slightly Curved Display
  10. iQoo 11 5G Price Lowered Ahead of iQoo 12 5G Launch; Other iQoo Phones Also Discounted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »