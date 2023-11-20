Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Reportedly Launch on January 17, Sale Date Leaked

Samsung will reportedly accept preorders for the Galaxy S24 series immediately after the launch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 15:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Reportedly Launch on January 17, Sale Date Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S23 was released on February 1, 2023

Highlights
  • A report reveals potential launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series
  • The launch event might take place in San Jose, US
  • General sales for the Galaxy S24 series could commence on January 30
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is reportedly in the works. We've been hearing rumours about the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models for a few months now. The wait could finally be over in just two months, as a new report once again suggests that Samsung could be holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. During the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unleash the Galaxy S24 family upon the world. The report also suggests the pre-order and sale date for the flagship lineup.

A report by the Korean publication The Elec, citing official sources, states that Samsung Electronics will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose, US on January 17, 2024. The brand will reportedly begin accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on the same day.

Customers pre-reserving the handsets will reportedly receive them between January 26 and January 30. General sales for the Galaxy S24 series could commence on January 30, as per the report. 

The January 17 launch date for the Galaxy S24 series has been leaked several times in the recent weeks. This date is slightly earlier in the year for Samsung, as its last two non-foldable flagships were launched in February. The Galaxy S23 series was unveiled on February 1, 2023, and the Galaxy S22 lineup debuted on February 9 2022.

We expect the regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models this year to retain most of the hardware from the Galaxy S23 line. However, they are expected to come with titanium frames instead of aluminium. The regular Galaxy S24 and S24+ are tipped to pack Exynos chips in certain global markets, but there could also be a variant equipped with a custom "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all markets. The upcoming models are said to come with AI advancements and could run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 skin. They could have an Instagram camera shortcut on its lock screen.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
What is Crypto Fear and Greed Index, And Here’s Why You Should Keep Tabs on It
Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Reportedly Launch on January 17, Sale Date Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Will Debut on This Date
  2. Poco X6 Neo May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro
  3. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  4. Nothing Pulls Its iMessage App for Nothing Phone 2 From Google Play Store
  5. This Is When You Can Expect to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
  6. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  7. Sam Altman Will Lead Advanced AI Research at Microsoft, Says Satya Nadella
  8. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  9. Jawan to The Railway Men: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaks, Hints at Rounder Design, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  2. The Last of Us Part II Remastered Confirmed by Naughty Dog, Will Include New Roguelike Survival Mode
  3. Sam Altman to Lead New Advanced AI Research Team at Microsoft After OpenAI Ouster, CEO Satya Nadella Confirms
  4. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Reportedly Launch on January 17, Sale Date Leaked
  6. Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System
  7. Apple Vision Pro US Launch Date Delayed, Coming to Other Countries Later in 2024: Report
  8. Poco X6 Neo Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro; Specifications Tipped
  9. Redmi Note 13R Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Sam Altman Was in Talks to Raise Billions for AI Chip Venture Before OpenAI Ouster
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »