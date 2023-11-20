Samsung Galaxy S24 series is reportedly in the works. We've been hearing rumours about the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models for a few months now. The wait could finally be over in just two months, as a new report once again suggests that Samsung could be holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. During the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unleash the Galaxy S24 family upon the world. The report also suggests the pre-order and sale date for the flagship lineup.

A report by the Korean publication The Elec, citing official sources, states that Samsung Electronics will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose, US on January 17, 2024. The brand will reportedly begin accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on the same day.

Customers pre-reserving the handsets will reportedly receive them between January 26 and January 30. General sales for the Galaxy S24 series could commence on January 30, as per the report.

The January 17 launch date for the Galaxy S24 series has been leaked several times in the recent weeks. This date is slightly earlier in the year for Samsung, as its last two non-foldable flagships were launched in February. The Galaxy S23 series was unveiled on February 1, 2023, and the Galaxy S22 lineup debuted on February 9 2022.

We expect the regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models this year to retain most of the hardware from the Galaxy S23 line. However, they are expected to come with titanium frames instead of aluminium. The regular Galaxy S24 and S24+ are tipped to pack Exynos chips in certain global markets, but there could also be a variant equipped with a custom "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all markets. The upcoming models are said to come with AI advancements and could run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 skin. They could have an Instagram camera shortcut on its lock screen.

