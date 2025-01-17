Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Galaxy S25 Models

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 11:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Galaxy S25 Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could share the length of the Galaxy S25+ model
  • The Slim variant may get a 6.7 or 6.8-inch display
  • The Galaxy S25 Slim version may launch in May this year
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to join the other Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, which will likely be unveiled on January 22 at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Some reports claim that the 'Slim' variant may arrive on the same day, while others suggest that it could be introduced in May. A tipster has now leaked a render of the Galaxy S25 series, showing the expected thickness of the Slim model against that of the standard, Plus and Ultra variants.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness (Expected)

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) has shared an image on X which shows the profile of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim against the base Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra options. The image suggests that the Slim version will likely be the thinnest of the lineup. It also shows that it could share the length of the Galaxy S25+ model. 

Previous leaks indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could have a 6.4mm profile without the camera module, while it may measure 8.3mm in thickness with it. Notably, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra is claimed to have a thickness of 8.2mm. The Slim variant is said to sport a display that measures between 6.7 inches to 6.8 inches.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications (Expected)

A recently leaked design render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim showed a flat display with uniformly thin bezels and a centre-aligned hole punch slot at the top. It appeared with a triple rear camera unit similar to the existing Galaxy S24 series handsets.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could carry a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It may run on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top.

Apple Store App Now Available in India, Offering Tailored Shopping Experience

