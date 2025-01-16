Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, where we expect to see the Galaxy S25 series. The event's teaser posters revealed four devices, presumably Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a new Galaxy S25 Slim model. Thanks to a new leak, the first possible renders of the Galaxy S25 Slim are now out, revealing its thin build. It is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM. The handset may go on sale in May, though it is speculated to be showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Prolific leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), has revealed CAD renders of the Galaxy S25 Slim in conjunction with Smartprix. The handset has a flat front, back, and sides in these renders. The display is seen with thin bezels and a hole punch cutout at the top for housing the selfie shooter. It appears to have a triple rear camera unit on the back resembling the design language of last year's Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S25 renders.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy S25 Slim will reportedly have a depth of 6.4mm without the camera module and 8.3mm thick including the camera module. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is claimed to have a depth of 8.2mm. The screen of the phone could be between 6.7 inches to 6.8 inches. It is said to measure 159x76x6.4mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to measure 162.8x77.6x8.2mm. This means the slim variant could be 1.6mm narrower, 3.8mm shorter, and 1.8mm thinner than the Ultra.

The camera setup of Galaxy S25 Slim is said to include a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It will run Android 15 with One UI 7 on top.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is anticipated to be previewed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. The Slim model, however, is expected to arrive in May.