Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place later today (January 22) in San Jose, California. It is the company's first launch event of the year where the next generation Galaxy S devices, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S25 series, are expected to take the stage. Samsung's flagship phones will arrive as the successor to the Galaxy S24 series which debuted on January 17, 2024, and pre-reservations for the devices have already commenced in India ahead of the official release. Additionally, the company may also shed more light on ‘Project Moohan' — its first extended reality (XR) headset that was announced in December.

Here's what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event: How to Watch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will begin at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) on Wednesday, January 22 in San Jose, California. It will be live streamed via Samsung Newsroom, various social media channels as well as the brand's YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event: What to Expect

The standout announcement from tonight's event is expected to be the purported Galaxy S25 series. Following the trend of yesteryears, the flagship mobile lineup will likely comprise three devices — the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. All models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 12GB of RAM as standard and get Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens.

The standard Galaxy S25 model is rumoured to be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus and Ultra variants may feature 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh cells, respectively. The most notable change is speculated to arrive with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is reported to ditch the boxy design that has become synonymous with Samsung's ‘Ultra' models in recent years in favour of a more rounded appearance this time around. Meanwhile, the other two models may have an unaltered design.

Customers can pre-reserve the next-generation Galaxy S series smartphone via the company's official India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and online and offline retail stores by paying a token amount of Rs. 2,000, which will give them early access to the handset. The Galaxy S25 is expected to be priced at EUR 909 (roughly Rs. 81,000) for the base 128GB variant, while the 256GB variants of the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra may cost EUR 1,159 (roughly Rs. 1,03,500) and EUR 1,459 (roughly Rs. 1,30,300), respectively.

However, that is not it when it comes to hardware launches as the brand is expected to have much more in store. Samsung could unveil a new device, dubbed the Galaxy S25 Slim, which as the name suggests, will have a slimmer form factor than its flagship models.

The brand is also reported to showcase prototypes or teaser video clips of its upcoming XR headset. Dubbed ‘Project Moohan', it has been developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. As per Samsung, the XR headset runs on Android XR platform which is designed to support features that rely on augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI).