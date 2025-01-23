Technology News
Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo Tipped to Launch Slim Phones Like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2025 19:33 IST
Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo Tipped to Launch Slim Phones Like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have slimmer profiles than other Galaxy S25 handsets

Highlights
  • Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo may launch mid-range slimmer handsets
  • The phones could have batteries with a capacity of 4,500mAh or above
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — previously referred to as the S25 Slim — was officially teased at the 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The company launched the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets on the same day. The upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge variant is expected to be thinner than the other Galaxy S25 series phones. Apple is reportedly working on a thinner variant that is tipped to debut with its iPhone 17 lineup. A tipster has now suggested that several Chinese smartphone manufacturers are likely to follow suit and launch thinner handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge-Like Phone From Chinese Competitors

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), popular Chinese OEMs, including Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are expected to launch "ultra-thin" phones in 2025, similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge variant from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant has yet to reveal the handset, but it is tipped to have a slimmer profile than all other Galaxy S25 models.dsc slim phone weibo inline dcs

The post added that the slimmer handsets from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo will likely be "positioned as mid-range and sub-series" smartphones instead of flagship models. The rumoured Chinese phones are tipped to offer "far better" batteries than the thinner handsets from Samsung and Apple. They could pack batteries with a capacity of 4,500mAh or above.

The tipster added that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to get a 6.7-inch flat screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a 3,786mAh-rated battery with a typical value of 3,900mAh or above. It will have a dual rear camera unit. It will likely have an 8.3mm profile with the camera module and a 6.4mm thinness with it. Meanwhile, it has been tipped to launch in May this year.

Notably, Apple has previously been reported to be working on a slimmer iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim variant, which is expected to be considerably thinner than the other iPhone 17 series phones. The lineup, aside from the Air/Slim option, is expected to include a base, a Plus, a Pro and a Pro Max option.

An earlier leak suggested the thinner iPhone will get considerably smaller batteries than other phones in the series. The iPhone 17 Air could pack a battery anywhere between the size of 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh range.

