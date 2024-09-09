Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Patent Application Describes a New Sensor Shift Like Optical Image Stabilisation Technology

Samsung Patent Application Describes a New Sensor-Shift-Like Optical Image Stabilisation Technology

Presently, Samsung uses the standard OIS technology in its smartphone camera systems.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 September 2024 19:37 IST
Samsung Patent Application Describes a New Sensor-Shift-Like Optical Image Stabilisation Technology

Photo Credit: Samsung

It is not known when Samsung might add sensor-shift OIS camera capability to smartphones

Highlights
  • Typically OIS uses a gyroscope in the camera to stabilise movements
  • In the patent, Samsung described using actuators to stabilise the camera
  • The patent describes a sensor base plate with movable parts
Advertisement

Samsung might be working on developing a new camera technology that will offer optical image stabilisation (OIS) using a different process. The new technology was spotted in a patent application, and it described an actuator which would enable moving the sensor base plate. It is believed that this patent highlights image stabilisation using sensor shift technology, similar to what Apple uses in recent iPhone models. Notably, Samsung has yet to include any form of sensor-shift OIS in its smartphones.

Samsung Patent Shows a Sensor-Shift-Like OIS Technology

The patent application was filed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics at the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and is titled (translated using Google) “Actuator for optical image stabilization and camera module including the same”.

samsung patent application ois Samsung Patent

Samsung patent OIS technology
Photo Credit: Korean Intellectual Property Office

In the patent application, Samsung describes an actuator (a device that converts energy into mechanical motion) which is used for “shaking correction”. A movable part is also added to the sensor base plate, which likely refers to the Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor.

This actuator will move this base plate on a moving frame which will support the movement, as per the patent. The application claims that this movement will allow the camera system to offer stabilisation despite being moved around. Additionally, multiple bridges were also fixed across the circumference of the movable part, which supports the entire system.

Typically, OIS reduces image blur caused by camera shake in smartphones. It functions by using a small gyroscope powered by a motor within the camera system which moves and adjusts the lens in the opposite direction to the motion to keep the image feed stable. With sensor-shift technology, which is seen in iPhone 12 and later, instead of the lens, the image sensor moves to provide the stabilisation.

The sensor-shift OIS technology offers greater stabilisation in a smaller form factor. This technology also reduces the risk of lens distortion and aberration and the lens itself is not moving. Further, it also reduces blur in low-light conditions, where lens movement might reduce the amount of light that goes into the CMOS. This results in sharper videos in such conditions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Patent, Samsung Patent, Cameras
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
What are AI Tokens: Explained

Related Stories

Samsung Patent Application Describes a New Sensor-Shift-Like Optical Image Stabilisation Technology
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  2. Motorola Razr 50 With Dimensity 7300X SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 16 Series, Apple Watch Series 10 Expected
  4. iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Huawei Mate XT Listed on the Official Store With Storage Variants
  7. iPhone 16 Series Details Leak Ahead of Apple's Launch Event
  8. Apple Might Hold October Launch Event for new iPad and Mac Models: Gurman
  9. Honor Pad X8a Wi-Fi Only Tablet Unveiled in India; Available for Pre-Order
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Patent Application Describes a New Sensor-Shift-Like Optical Image Stabilisation Technology
  2. Infinix Xpad India Launch Set for September 13, Teased to Feature 11-Inch Display
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Set for September 16; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  4. What are AI Tokens: Explained
  5. Indian News Agency ANI Sues Netflix for Using its Content in 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' Series
  6. Google's Antitrust Trial Over Online Advertising Set to Begin
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak, Hinting at Slimmer Yet Taller Design Compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra
  8. Elon Musk Denies Report That Claims xAI Held Talks Over Share in Tesla Revenue
  9. WhatsApp Third-Party Chats Feature That Will Allow Sending Messages to Other Apps Will Soon Be Rolled Out
  10. Xiaomi 14T Pro's Early Render Showcases Black Colour Variant, Leica-Branded Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »