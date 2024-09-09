Samsung might be working on developing a new camera technology that will offer optical image stabilisation (OIS) using a different process. The new technology was spotted in a patent application, and it described an actuator which would enable moving the sensor base plate. It is believed that this patent highlights image stabilisation using sensor shift technology, similar to what Apple uses in recent iPhone models. Notably, Samsung has yet to include any form of sensor-shift OIS in its smartphones.

Samsung Patent Shows a Sensor-Shift-Like OIS Technology

The patent application was filed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics at the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and is titled (translated using Google) “Actuator for optical image stabilization and camera module including the same”.

Samsung patent OIS technology

Photo Credit: Korean Intellectual Property Office

In the patent application, Samsung describes an actuator (a device that converts energy into mechanical motion) which is used for “shaking correction”. A movable part is also added to the sensor base plate, which likely refers to the Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor.

This actuator will move this base plate on a moving frame which will support the movement, as per the patent. The application claims that this movement will allow the camera system to offer stabilisation despite being moved around. Additionally, multiple bridges were also fixed across the circumference of the movable part, which supports the entire system.

Typically, OIS reduces image blur caused by camera shake in smartphones. It functions by using a small gyroscope powered by a motor within the camera system which moves and adjusts the lens in the opposite direction to the motion to keep the image feed stable. With sensor-shift technology, which is seen in iPhone 12 and later, instead of the lens, the image sensor moves to provide the stabilisation.

The sensor-shift OIS technology offers greater stabilisation in a smaller form factor. This technology also reduces the risk of lens distortion and aberration and the lens itself is not moving. Further, it also reduces blur in low-light conditions, where lens movement might reduce the amount of light that goes into the CMOS. This results in sharper videos in such conditions.