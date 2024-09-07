Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 FE, unveiled in October 2023. The phone has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. The design, expected colourways, and specifications of the purported handset have surfaced online previously. Now, a report has shared leaked renders of the rumoured smartphone, which again hints at the expected colour options. It has also suggested several key features that the phone will likely launch with.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options, Design (Expected)

New Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaked renders have been shared by Android Headlines. The report shows the design and expected colourways of the purported handset. The phone appears in four colour options — Blue, Green, Graphite and Yellow. A previous report by the same publication also showed a fifth Silver/White shade. The report notes that the official marketing names for these colours could be different.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaked renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

As far as the design is concerned, the leaked renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will retain similar features as the preceding Galaxy S23 FE. Three separate, slightly raised, round camera units are seen arranged vertically in the top left corner of the rear panel. The handset is said to have an aluminium middle frame and a glass finish.

The sides of the Galaxy S24 FE frame, however, are expected to be flat. The display of the handset is expected to be flat as well, with a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera and 1.99mm bezels. The power button and the volume rocker are placed on the right edge of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of peak brightness level and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, according to the report. For optics, the handset may carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. It has been tipped to get a 4,565mAh battery. The phone may run on an Exynos 2400e chipset, according to an earlier leak. It could also feature a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.