Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 concept video has been leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's next generation foldable phone. The device is seen in the video posted to YouTube in collaboration with a tipster. The handset is shown in two colourways, while sporting a design language similar to the recently launched Galaxy S23 series. The video also shows off the Galaxy Fold Edition S Pen, which is expected to be sold as a separate accessory due to the purported lack of a stylus slot on the upcoming foldable phone.

According to the video posted by Technizo Concept on YouTube in collaboration with tipster Super Roader, Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable phone, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, may follow the same design language adopted by Samsung for its flagship Galaxy S23 series. A similar design can also be seen on recent smartphone launched by the South Korean giant in the affordable and mid-range segment.

In the latest concept video of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the foldable device is seen sporting three vertically aligned distinct camera cutouts with a single LED flash below them. The same design, as previously mentioned, was first seen on the Galaxy S23 series. However, tipster Ice Universe suggests the upcoming foldable device will differ from the Samsung Galaxy S23 in terms of size and thickness, owing to the external display.

In the video, the foldable handset is shown to feature a teardrop-style hinge at the fold. A report by MySmartPrice suggests that the hinge is seen in the video ensuring that the gap between the two halves of the smartphone is much less when it is folded, due to the presence of the teardrop-style hinge.

The suggestion of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 featuring a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which debuted last year as the company's flagship smartphone series, was previously made by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter.

The alleged concept render also visualises the Galaxy Fold Edition S Pen, which is expected to be sold as a separate accessory, as the foldable smartphone is tipped to arrive without an S Pen slot. The smartphone is seen in the video in two colourways, Shimmery Gold and Coral Green. Both colour variants are shown to feature matching sides with a glossy finish.

In the video the SIM card slot is visible on the left side of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the volume buttons, the fingerprint scanner for biometric verification, and the power toggle button are housed on the right side of the device. Three mics are visible on the top of the foldable smartphone, while the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a single mic are housed at the bottom.

