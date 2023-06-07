Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to debut during the Galaxy Unpacked event that is confirmed to take place during the last week of July. The South Korean brand is yet to confirm any specifications of the foldable smartphones, however, there have been a lot of rumours. Now, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will offer improved IP rating. This would be an upgrade over the water resistance capabilities of their predecessors. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have IPX8 rated build. However, the current models lack dust resistance.

Tipster No name (@chunvn8888) on Twitter claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have an IP58-rated build for dust and water resistance. If this rumour turns out to be true, this would be an upgrade from IPX8 water resistance available on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The current Galaxy Z series foldable phones don't offer dust resistance.

Google's recently launched Pixel Fold smartphone has IPX8 rated build. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 also have water-resistant IP52 build.

Samsung today confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in late July. This year the event will take place in South Korea. While Samsung is yet to reveal what the company will unveil during the event, it is highly expected to take wraps off its new foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. They are expected to run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to be backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.

In the price department, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to carry a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000), while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,400) in the US.

