Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 10 VII will be available to pre-order from September 12.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 14:51 IST
Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 10 VII is offered in three colourways

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 10 VII has an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Sony Xperia 10 VII sports a full-HD+ resolution display
  • It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
Advertisement

Sony Xperia 10 VII was unveiled by the Japanese tech giant in select markets on Friday. The handset will be available in select markets. It is offered in three colourways and will be available to pre-order from September 12. It is a dual-SIM handset that sports a 6.1-inch display. The Xperia 10 VII is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new Sony phone has a dual rear camera unit.

Sony Xperia 10 VII Price, Availability

According to a press release, the price of the Sony Xperia 10 VII starts at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and GBP 449 (about Rs. 47,000). The handset will be offered in White, Turquoise, and Charcoal Black colourways. Initially, the phone will be available in a few markets, including the UK, the European Union (EU), and Japan.

The new Sony smartphone will be available for to pre-order from September 12 via Sony's official retail stores and website in select countries. While the Sony Xperia 10 VII has launched in the UK and the EU, it is unlikely to debut in India, as Sony previously discontinued its smartphone business in the country.

Sony Xperia 10 VII Specifications

The Sony Xperia 10 VII is a dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) smartphone, which runs on Android 15. It sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The front comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, too.

The handset runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also has a MicroSD card slot, allowing users to expand the storage by up to 2TB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, it features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS, which features a 24mm focal length and an 84-degree field of view, paired with a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) 1/3-inch secondary lens with a 16mm focal length and a 123-degree field of view. On the front, the Sony Xperia 10 VII carries an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) 1/4-inch selfie camera with a 26mm focal length and a 78-degree field of view.

For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Google Cast. It also has a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the handset. It has IP65 and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone measures 153×72×8.3mm in dimensions and weighs about 168g.

Sony Xperia 10 VII

Sony Xperia 10 VII

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,080x2,340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 10 VII, Sony Xperia 10 VII price, Sony Xperia 10 VII launch, Sony Xperia 10 VII specifications, Sony
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Is OpenAI About to Go Public? New Non-Binding Microsoft Deal Signals IPO Plans
Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  2. OTT Releases This Week: An Action-Packed Weekend Awaits You With These Releases
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  4. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked
  5. Flipkart BBD Deal: iPhone 16 Pro Max Under Rs. 90,000
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC Launched in India
  7. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  8. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India: See Price, Offers
  9. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery and This Snapdragon Chip
  10. Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Check Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week
  2. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India Alongside New Apple Watch Models, AirPods Pro 3
  3. Apple Watch Hypertension Tracking Feature Receives FDA Approval, Coming Next Week: Report
  4. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Renders and Key Features Leaked
  6. Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to $115,500 as Softer Inflation, ETF Inflows Boost Market
  7. Saiyaara Is Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: All You Need to Know About This Blockbuster Romance Drama
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Under Rs 60,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Leaks
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Teardown Video Hints at a Repair-Friendly Design, Easily Removable Battery
  10. Gemini Is Reportedly Expanding Its Split-Screen Switch Feature to Candybar Android Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »