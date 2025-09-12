Sony Xperia 10 VII was unveiled by the Japanese tech giant in select markets on Friday. The handset will be available in select markets. It is offered in three colourways and will be available to pre-order from September 12. It is a dual-SIM handset that sports a 6.1-inch display. The Xperia 10 VII is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new Sony phone has a dual rear camera unit.

Sony Xperia 10 VII Price, Availability

According to a press release, the price of the Sony Xperia 10 VII starts at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and GBP 449 (about Rs. 47,000). The handset will be offered in White, Turquoise, and Charcoal Black colourways. Initially, the phone will be available in a few markets, including the UK, the European Union (EU), and Japan.

The new Sony smartphone will be available for to pre-order from September 12 via Sony's official retail stores and website in select countries. While the Sony Xperia 10 VII has launched in the UK and the EU, it is unlikely to debut in India, as Sony previously discontinued its smartphone business in the country.

Sony Xperia 10 VII Specifications

The Sony Xperia 10 VII is a dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) smartphone, which runs on Android 15. It sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The front comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, too.

The handset runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also has a MicroSD card slot, allowing users to expand the storage by up to 2TB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, it features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS, which features a 24mm focal length and an 84-degree field of view, paired with a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) 1/3-inch secondary lens with a 16mm focal length and a 123-degree field of view. On the front, the Sony Xperia 10 VII carries an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) 1/4-inch selfie camera with a 26mm focal length and a 78-degree field of view.

For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Google Cast. It also has a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the handset. It has IP65 and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone measures 153×72×8.3mm in dimensions and weighs about 168g.