Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio Features
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Amazon Echo Smart Speakers, Fire TV Streaming Devices

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Amazon Echo Smart Speakers, Fire TV Streaming Devices

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide an instant 10 percent discount on eligible card and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 19:32 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Amazon Echo Smart Speakers, Fire TV Streaming Devices

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to kick off on August 7

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings discounts across wide range of products
  • Echo smart speakers and Fire TV devices will be discounted in the sale
  • The sale will begin on August 7
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to begin on August 7. Prime members will have early access to the sale before it opens to all customers. Smartphones, laptops, accessories, Amazon devices, and home appliances are confirmed to be sold at reduced rates during the sale. The sale is the right time for buyers looking to purchase Amazon Echo smart speakers and Fire TV streaming devices at discounted prices. In addition to the listed sale prices, eligible shoppers can reduce the effective cost by applying bank offers and exchange benefits.

Ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, the e-commerce platform has highlighted deals on Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo smart displays, and Fire TV streaming devices. Amazon has promised up to 35 percent off on Echo and Fire TV products. 

The sale will begin on August 7, and early access to select deals will begin on August 6. The final prices for all models will be revealed on the day of the sale. In addition to the general discounts, shoppers can avail UPI-based payment offers and exchange discounts on select models.  Customers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers and coupon-based discounts on select products.

Shoppers using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI transactions can avail up to 10 percent off. Prime members can enjoy additional discounts. Amazon is providing cash on delivery, same-day delivery and easy returns on select items. Let's take a look at the confirmed deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and more during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Amazon Echo Devices

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Amazon Echo Spot Rs. 8,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Echo Dot Max Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 5 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 8 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,499 Buy Now
Fire TV Stick 4K Select Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Fire TV Stick 4K Plus Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Freedom Sale, Amazon sale, Sale Offers 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Get an Extended Look on Netflix on August 27, Rockstar Announces

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Amazon Echo Smart Speakers, Fire TV Streaming Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. iQOO Z11 Confirmed to Launch in India With This Chipset
  3. Here's When the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Will Launch: See Expected Specs
  4. What Does GTA 6's Exclusive Premiere on Netflix Mean for Gaming?
  5. Mijia by Xiaomi Announced: Five Key Things to Know
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Sale LIVE: Best Smartphone, Tablet Deals
  7. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Hints at Major Hardware Upgrades
  8. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature Might Support These Colours
  9. Samsung Introduces ISOCELL HPC 200-Megapixel Sensor With DeepPix Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  2. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  5. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  6. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  7. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
  9. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature to Reportedly Support Multiple Colours; Might Let Users Assign Colours to Callers
  10. Redmi K200 Series Could Replace K110, Executive Hints Ahead of K100 Series Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »