Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to begin on August 7. Prime members will have early access to the sale before it opens to all customers. Smartphones, laptops, accessories, Amazon devices, and home appliances are confirmed to be sold at reduced rates during the sale. The sale is the right time for buyers looking to purchase Amazon Echo smart speakers and Fire TV streaming devices at discounted prices. In addition to the listed sale prices, eligible shoppers can reduce the effective cost by applying bank offers and exchange benefits.

Ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, the e-commerce platform has highlighted deals on Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo smart displays, and Fire TV streaming devices. Amazon has promised up to 35 percent off on Echo and Fire TV products.

The sale will begin on August 7, and early access to select deals will begin on August 6. The final prices for all models will be revealed on the day of the sale. In addition to the general discounts, shoppers can avail UPI-based payment offers and exchange discounts on select models. Customers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers and coupon-based discounts on select products.

Shoppers using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI transactions can avail up to 10 percent off. Prime members can enjoy additional discounts. Amazon is providing cash on delivery, same-day delivery and easy returns on select items. Let's take a look at the confirmed deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and more during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Amazon Echo Devices

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