Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Our Top-Rated Smartphones

Amazon is offering massive discounts on smartphones during the Great Republic Sale 2023 from January 15 to January 20.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 15 January 2023 09:00 IST
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Our Top-Rated Smartphones

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live with discounts

  • Amazon is offering discounts on smartphones
  • There is a 10 percent discount on SBI card transactions
  • Amazon Prime users could access the sale a day early

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, offering great discounts on a range of products, is currently active only for Prime subscribers, giving them can early access. For all Prime as well as non-Prime members, the sale will begin on January 15 at midnight and will go until January 20. Apart from the great discounts and huge offs, Amazon is also offering SBI credit and debit card users an additional 10 percent discount. To get up to 80 percent discount on a wide range of products, head to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.

Here is a list of some of the best deals on Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023 that you can find on our top-rated smartphones:

Redmi Note 10S (Rs. 14,999)

Redmi Note 10S is available during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 at a price of Rs. 14,999 (for 64GB storage variant) after a discount of 12 percent on its MRP. Amazon Prime users can avail an additional flat discount of Rs. 1000 using SBI Credit Card for their transaction.

The Redmi smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 while being powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The smartphone is loaded with 6GB of RAM and is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The smartphone runs on MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and ships with a 33W charger.

Meanwhile, the 128GB storage option is available at Rs. 16,499 after a 13 percent discount on its MRP.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Rs. 25,999)

The Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 is now offering Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE at a discounted price of Rs. 25,999, after a 24 percent cut on its MRP. To get an additional discount of Rs. 1000, Amazon Prime users can make the transaction using their SBI Credit Card.

The smartphone comes with 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with Kryo 670 Octa-core build on 6nm process with up to 2.4GHz clock speed. In terms of camera, the smartphone houses a triple camera rear setup led by a 64-megapixel sensor, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel super macro sensor. For selfies, the 5G smartphone houses a 20-megapixel sensor.

The 5G smartphone sports a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support offering 90Hz refresh rates. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 added on top.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Samsung Galaxy M32 (Rs. 13,499)

If you are looking to buy a Samsung smartphone this season, Samsung Galaxy M32 could be the right choice. The smartphone is listed at Rs. 13,499 during the ongoing sale, after a discount of 21 percent on its MRP, with an additional Rs. 1,000 off using SBI credit card.

The smartphone comes with a full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel quad camera rear setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Oppo A31 (Rs. 12,490)

Oppo A31 comes with a 6.5-inch waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio offering 1600x720 pixels resolution, and 269 ppi pixel density. The flagship device from Oppo is currently being available at just Rs. 12,490 after a discount of 22 percent on its MRP.

It runs on Android Pie v9.0 based on ColorOS 6.1 while being powered by a 2.3GHz Mediatek 6765 octa-core SoC. The smartphone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,490 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Tecno Pova 2 (Rs. 10,599)

Another great deal this sale season from Amazon is the Tecno Pova 2, which sports a 6.95-inch full- HD+ dot-in display offering a 180Hz touch response rate. It comes with a quad rear camera setup, led by a 48-megapixel sensor.

This smartphone from Tecno comes with a 7000mAH battery while being powered by a Helio G85 SoC dedicated. The gaming smartphone is listed on Amazon's Great Republic Sale 2023 at Rs. 10,599 after a discount of 21 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,599 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tecno Pova 2

Tecno Pova 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Quick 90Hz refresh rate
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • Pre-installed apps, spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M32 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023, Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Tecno, Sale Offers
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Large Appliances
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Deals on Audio Products
CES 2023: All Things Phone

