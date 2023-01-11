Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is set to launch in India soon. The device's primary selling point is that it includes the world's first retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera. Equipped with a large 1.2-micron camera sensor, it can take photographs with the favoured bokeh effect. Ahead of the launch of the handset in India, Tecno has revealed the specifications of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. Customers who pre-order the phone can avail of launch offers that were also revealed by the smartphone manufacturer.

According to Tecno, customers can pre-order the Phantom X2 Pro on Amazon and avail of the benefits of offers such as a Rs 5,000 discount on smartphone exchange, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. Customers who pre-order the phone through physical outlets will receive a premium business gift box.

Other promotions by Tecno include a free upgrade to the Phantom X3 for 50 lucky customers and a special Rs 2,000 discount as part of the launch advertising. Pre-registration will begin on January 17. Customers can opt in to receive notifications about its arrival by visiting the Amazon microsite.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G teaser on Amazon

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G has recently been launched in India, and the company has begun teasing the arrival of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. The camera on the Pro and vanilla models differs, but the remainder of the specifications are the same. The Phantom X2 Pro 5G may be available in India by the end of this month, now that it has been teased by the company.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G that was launched in Saudi Arabia last month sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a P3 Wide colour spectrum with TUV SUD certification.

The handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC with an ARM Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It also includes HyperEngine 5.0, which is said to provide a seamless gaming experience. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For security, it includes a vapour chamber cooling system and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 50-megapixel sensor with a retractable portrait lens, and a tertiary 13-megapixel sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an extendable torch on the front.

The handset features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has dual-band Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port for connectivity. The smartphone is powered by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

