Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Now Available in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G boots Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2023 14:50 IST
Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Now Available in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is available in India in Serenity Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone features a 108-megapixel rear sensor with an ultra-wide lens
  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is now available for purchase in India starting Friday, July 7, and joins the Tecno Camon 20 series. The model was launched in the country alongside the Tecno Camon 20 5G and Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G earlier this year in May. At the time, Tecno had announced that the high-end Camon 20 Premier model will go on sale in India at a later date. Now, the phone has been confirmed to be offered to customers exclusively through Amazon.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G price in India, availability

The company has set the price for the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G in India at Rs. 29,999. It is available for purchase in a single RAM + storage configuration of 8GB + 512GB. The handset is offered in the country in a Serenity Blue colour option. It is available for purchase in India exclusively through Amazon.

Meanwhile, the base 8GB + 256GB Tecno Camon 20 5G is listed in India at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G specifications, features

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset boots Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the dual rear camera unit of the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G includes a 50-megapixel RGBW primary camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 108-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The camera system is accompanied by an Octa Flash or Ring-Flash unit. A centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display houses a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It also supports 4G, 5G, OTG, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. For biometrics, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G, Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G price in India, Tecno Camon 20 Series, Tecno
Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
