Xiaomi will take the wraps off the Redmi K70 Pro on November 29 alongside the Redmi K70 and Redmi K70E. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese tech brand has released multiple teasers, disclosing key specifications of the smartphone. The Redmi K70 Pro is confirmed to feature a Huaxing C8 OLED display that offers 2K resolution. It was also recently confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Through new posts on Weibo, Xiaomi has confirmed the display specifications of the Redmi K70 Pro. It will have a 6.67-inch Huaxing C8 OLED display with 2K resolution, up to 4000 nits of peak brightness, and a manual brightness of up to 700 nits. The screen is rated to deliver 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The generative AI features of the handset are claimed to reduce the screen's blue light emission by 5 percent.

On the imaging part, Redmi K70 Pro will have a new image sensor called Light and Shadow Hunter 800 with a 1/1.55-inch sensor size, pixel size of 2 microns, and 13.2EV native ultra-dynamic range.

The Redmi K70 Pro is already confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 2x optical zoom. Further, the handset will have a new ice-cooling system and a glass body with 7.49mm thickness.

Redmi K70 series will have three entries — Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro. The Redmi K70E will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. All three models will ship with the brand's self-developed HyperOS operating system overlaid on Android 14.

Xiaomi has already announced that the launch of the Redmi K70 series will take place in China on November 29 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Redmi Book 16 (2024) laptop, Redmi Watch 4, and Redmi Buds 5 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are also confirmed to debut alongside the smartphones.

