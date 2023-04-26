Technology News
Tecno Spark 10 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 10 4G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 April 2023 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno Philippines

Tecno Spark 10 4G packs an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 10 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12
  • Tecno Spark 10 4G sports a 6.6-inch LCD display

Tecno Spark 10 4G has been unveiled in the Philippines as the latest model in the company's Spark 10 lineup. The latest Tecno handset comes with dual rear cameras, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Tecno Spark 10 4G has a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12. The phone also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone also features Memory Fusion technology that allows users to borrow up to 8GB of storage and use it as additional RAM (effectively 16GB).

Tecno Spark 10 4G price, availability

The newly launched Tecno Spark 10 4G is an entry-level smartphone priced at PHP 4,999 (roughly Rs. 7,400) in the Philippines. The handset is being sold in META Black, META Blue, and META White colour options. The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Any details on its India availability are yet to be shared.

Tecno Spark 10 4G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 10 4G runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12 out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone also has a Memory Fusion technology that let users expand the RAM by 8GB.

On the optics front, the TecnoSpark 10 4G packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI lens. The phone also has an LED Flash module on its rear panel. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout.

The Tecno Spark 10 4G has up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Tecno handset includes a gravity sensor, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Additionally, it also sports a fingerprint scanner. It measures 163.89 × 75.39 × 8.40mm. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Spark 10 4G, Tecno Spark 10 4G specifications, Tecno Spark 10 4G launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
