Samsung's Galaxy S series of smartphones has been quite popular since its inception. The anticipation for this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra is high, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra being one of the best Android smartphones of 2023 (Review). Most recently, we got our first look at the Galaxy S24 Ultra through leaked renders. Now, alleged hands-on images have surfaced online that appear to show a silver colour variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It looks exactly like its predecessor but with a flat screen and back.

Tipster David Martin (@DavidMa05368498) posted alleged live images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra on X offering us a good look at what to expect from the flagship handset. It is seen with the flat back panel and a flat display. It appears to have a quad camera setup on the rear with all four cameras housed inside separate metal rings. The physical buttons are all located on the right-hand side of the handset, and there's also a center-hole punch selfie camera in the display. For the most part, it looks exactly like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The S Pen is arranged at the bottom of the handset and protrudes slightly.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra recently appeared on the BIS website with model number SM-S928B/DS. It was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Samsung is expected to use a tweaked version of the chip on the upcoming phone with overclocked GPU and CPU cores. It is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

Samsung is expected to pack a quad rear camera unit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset might also feature a titanium frame.

As per past leaks, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place in San Jose, US on January 17, 2024. The brand will reportedly start taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on the same day and general sales could begin on January 30.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.