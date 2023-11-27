iQoo 12 5G is confirmed to launch in India on December 13. The iQoo 12 series was unveiled globally on November 7 and included the vanilla variant and the iQoo 12 Pro. The company has previously confirmed the processor, OS, and availability of the phone in the country. The Indian variant of the iQoo 12 has been confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. It will launch as a successor to the iQoo 11 5G. Now, iQoo India CEO has revealed some more software details of the upcoming handset.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed in a post on X, that the upcoming Indian variant of the iQoo 12 5G will offer three years of software updates and four years of security patches. The image shared in the post added that the phone will arrive with less bloatware. For instance, it may not have Hot Apps or Hot Games. iQoo 12 was already confirmed to come with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box. Once launched, the phone will be available for purchase only via Amazon and the official iQoo e-store.

Earlier, the company had revealed that the Indian variant of the iQoo 12 will come with the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC similar to its Chinese counterpart. The global variant of the phone also carries a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

For optics, the base iQoo 12 model comes equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 100X digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. The front camera of the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo 12 is available in China in three colour options - Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version (translated). The model starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. So far, the price details or storage variants of the Indian variant of the phone are not known.

