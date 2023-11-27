Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India; to Arrive With Lesser Bloatware

iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India; to Arrive With Lesser Bloatware

The iQoo 12 will be powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2023 11:48 IST
iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India; to Arrive With Lesser Bloatware

Photo Credit: X/ Nipun Marya

iQoo 12 5G seen in the Track Version with a BMW Motorsport-inspired finish

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 5G will run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • The smartphone will be sold in India via Amazon and iQoo e-store
  • The iQoo 12 Chinese variant supports 120W wired fast charging
Advertisement

iQoo 12 5G is confirmed to launch in India on December 13. The iQoo 12 series was unveiled globally on November 7 and included the vanilla variant and the iQoo 12 Pro. The company has previously confirmed the processor, OS, and availability of the phone in the country. The Indian variant of the iQoo 12 has been confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. It will launch as a successor to the iQoo 11 5G. Now, iQoo India CEO has revealed some more software details of the upcoming handset.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed in a post on X, that the upcoming Indian variant of the iQoo 12 5G will offer three years of software updates and four years of security patches. The image shared in the post added that the phone will arrive with less bloatware. For instance, it may not have Hot Apps or Hot Games. iQoo 12 was already confirmed to come with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box. Once launched, the phone will be available for purchase only via Amazon and the official iQoo e-store.

Earlier, the company had revealed that the Indian variant of the iQoo 12 will come with the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC similar to its Chinese counterpart. The global variant of the phone also carries a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

For optics, the base iQoo 12 model comes equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 100X digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. The front camera of the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo 12 is available in China in three colour options - Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version (translated). The model starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. So far, the price details or storage variants of the Indian variant of the phone are not known.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 12, iQoo 12 5G, iQoo 12 India launch, iQoo 12 specifications, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 12 Design Revealed in Official Renders; Now Said to Launch on December 5
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Step into Last Week of November With Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips

Related Stories

iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India; to Arrive With Lesser Bloatware
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  2. OnePlus 12 Said to Debut on December 5; Here Are Official Renders
  3. OnePlus 12 Will Be Available in Three Colour Options: See Here
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  5. iQoo 12 5G to Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14
  6. Red Magic 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Be Receiving Stable Android 14 Update
  8. Apple’s Journal App Review: A Simple Journaling App With Some Smarts
  9. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  10. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Introduces ‘Playables’ Game Arcade for Premium Subscribers: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Step into Last Week of November With Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips
  3. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India; to Arrive With Lesser Bloatware
  4. OnePlus 12 Design Revealed in Official Renders; Now Said to Launch on December 5
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Images Suggest Flat Display and Rear Panel
  6. Redmi 13C With 50-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on December 6; Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Elon Musk's X Could Lose Nearly $75 Million in Ad Revenue by Year-End: Report
  8. The Archies Cast, Zoya Akhtar, Fans Get Together in Special ‘Flight to Riverdale’ Ahead of Netflix Release
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Edition Unveiled: See Price, Availability
  10. Facebook, YouTube Said to Be Warned Against Misuse of Deepfakes by Indian Government
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »