Tecno has officially listed the Tecno Spark Slim on its website following its debut at IFA (Internationale FunkAusstellung) Berlin last week. While full specifications were initially withheld, the listing confirms RAM, storage details, specifications and available colour options of the phone. The Tecno Spark Slim features a slim 5.93mm design and has a 3D AMOLED display. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G200 chipset and houses a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The Tecno Spark Slim carries a 5,160mAh battery.

The Tecno Spark Slim is currently listed on the company's website in Cool Black and Slim White colour options. The listing doesn't include the pricing or availability details of the phone, but it is shown with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary announced the Tecno Spark Slim alongside the Tecno Pova Slim 5G during the IFA 2025 tech trade show last week.

Tecno Spark Slim Specifications

The Tecno Spark Slim runs on Android 15 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224x2,720 pixels) 3D AMOLED display. It has a MediaTek Helio G200 chipset under the hood, alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional unutilised storage.

For optics, the Tecno Spark Slim has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit alongside dual rear flash. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is claimed to have military-grade shock resistance.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark Slim include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has Dolby Atmos-backed dual speakers. Sensors onboard include a Gyroscope and an IR control. It includes Tecno's in-house AI assistant, Ella. It has an IP64 dust and splash-resistant build

The Tecno Spark Slim houses a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and 10W wired reverse charging support. The fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in 57minutes. It measures 164.2x75.9x5.93mm and is claimed to be the world's slimmest 3D curved smartphone.