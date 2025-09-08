In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphone design, the latest trend is on shaving a few millimetres off to achieve an ultra-slim profile. However, this myopic fixation is seldom practical and usually results in a trade-off or two. While an ultra-slim phone may feel exquisite for a couple of minutes, a constant anxiety of a battery that can't reliably survive a full day accompanies it, forcing us to accept it with resignation. Another good example is the Bendgate controversy, which serves as a reminder that experimentation with a device even as high-end as an iPhone can turn disastrous, if not done correctly. Enter Tecno, a brand that typically focuses on bringing value-for-money, mass-market devices.

With the launch of the new Tecno Pova Slim 5G, it has entered the ultra-slim smartphone space, which remains exclusive to a few. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, which is also the only variant available for purchase.

The critical question that lies here is, are the hidden compromises — be it in terms of build quality, performance, or software — big enough that the handset looks to serve marketing departments more than the average user? I've spent a few days with the Tecno Pova Slim 5G, and here's what I think.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Design: Stands Out from the Crowd

Dimensions - 164.23 x 75.91 x 5.95mm

Weight - 156g

Durability - IP64

What makes the Tecno Pova Slim 5G stand out in the sea of affordable smartphones out there is its form factor. At 5.95mm, the handset is ridiculously slim, to the point that I was wary every time I kept it in and took it out of my pocket. It has a curved, tall, and slender profile. At 156g, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is certainly among the lightest smartphones I've ever used.

While the phone has good ergonomics, grip it a little too tightly and you will feel the extremely thin frame digging into your fingers, despite its curved nature. The back cover and the frame are both built of polycarbonate, which is not too upmarket. The former has a matte finish but with a slippery texture. Fortunately, you get a case in the box for added protection.

The rear panel is soft to touch but attracts fingerprints nonetheless

Moving on, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is offered in a total of three colour options — Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White. I received the Sky Blue shade, and it is also a sober colour to choose in case you consider the simple black and white colours a bit too bland for your taste. The frame is colour-matched to the back of the phone. However, I do not think this aids the appeal. Instead, it gives the phone a more plasticky appearance.

At the back, there is a uniquely shaped dual camera setup, aligned vertically in a visor. It is surrounded by a Dynamic Mood Light system, which is almost identical to the front fascia of the Honda e, if you've ever seen one. It functions exactly like the different lighting systems on other Tecno phones, providing alerts in a customisable pattern for alarm, battery status, missed calls, notifications, and more. It is a useful feature for some alerts, although it is not fully customisable. Unlike other phones, which allow you to create your own pattern, this phone only offers three preset options.

The phone's frame is colour-matched to the back panel

The top of the phone features an infrared (IR) blaster, allowing you to control IR-compatible devices such as TVs and ACs. It is a useful addition here. Meanwhile, the speaker grille, SIM tray, microphone, and USB Type-C port are located at the bottom. The right side of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G features the power button and volume rockers, while the left side remains uncluttered.

The handset carries an IP64-rated build, which, although it protects it from dust and liquid splashes, does not guarantee complete water resistance. However, there is a Military Grade Mil-810H durability certification, potentially safeguarding it against accidental drops. Props to Tecno for providing a tempered glass in the box, which is always challenging to find for curved-display phones. More brands should learn from this.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Display: Bright and Vivid

Display size - 6.78-inch, 1,224 x 2,720 pixels

Display type - AMOLED, 144Hz

Display protection - Gorilla Glass 7i

Apart from its ultra-slim profile, the display is another strong suit of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G. It is among the best displays available under Rs. 20,000. Its curved nature lends a more premium feel despite potentially being more fragile. It is a panel very similar to the Tecno Pova Curve 5G (review), and the colour reproduction here is excellent. However, those shifting from Samsung or other non-Chinese phones may find it a bit too oversaturated.

Fortunately, you can switch between the preset display modes to adjust the saturation as per your preference.

The viewing experience on the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is excellent, with deep blacks and decent contrast, thanks to the AMOLED panel. It comes with Widevine L1 support, ensuring HD streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and other apps. The minimal bezels also add to the overall appeal. Scrolling experience is smooth too, courtesy of support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. However, it comes at the cost of battery life.

The display of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G gets bright enough outdoors

In terms of legibility, the screen gets bright enough outdoors, and you can easily read messages, even under direct and harsh sunlight. The phone can go up to 4,500 nits in high brightness mode.

However, the in-display fingerprint sensor is not as snappy as I would have liked, with just a slight lag between it registering the finger and the phone getting unlocked.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Software: Underwhelming

Software - HiOS 15

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 1 Year of OS updates

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is powered by HiOS 15. It is the Transsion Holdings subsidiary's staple Android skin, which delivers a fairly snappy performance, but there's a considerable amount of bloatware too. The UI can be customised with Tecno's HiOS or Vision Art themes. There are also extensive personalisation options available for fonts, always-on display, home and lock screens, and the Dynamic Mood Light system.

Tecno continues to offer several AI-backed tools on its affordable devices, and it is the case here as well. They function similarly to the Tecno Pova Curve 5G that we recently reviewed. You can read more about them here.

Tecno has promised just one year of Android updates

The software support on the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is extremely disappointing and could be a major dealbreaker for many. The brand has promised just one Android update. In 2025, this puts it far behind competitors, which are now offering up to five years of OS updates.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Performance: Lacks Punch

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 6400

RAM - 8GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage - 128GB (UFS 2.2)

Despite a strong focus on design and display, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G's chipset is underwhelming. We have seen phones under Rs. 10,000 with the same Dimensity 6400 SoC, and there is no justification for using it on this device, which touches the Rs. 20,000 mark. Even Tecno's own Spark Go 5G — priced at Rs. 9,999 — is powered by this processor.

The Dimensity 6400 is a decent chipset on its own. It can handle your daily tasks involving calls, messages, and web browsing, along with casual gaming, too. I played BGMI at ultra-HD settings, and there were seldom frame drops in the first hour. Meanwhile, it just about managed to handle graphics-intensive titles such as Genshin Impact for extended sessions. However, the phone did warm up a bit after playing.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G feels underpowered in terms of performance

One of my long-time perennial gripes with Tecno phones also applies to the Tecno Pova Slim 5G. It comes with only 128GB of onboard storage. Neither is there a higher storage variant available, nor does it support expansion via a microSD card, which proves to be a bottleneck. So, if you're a shutterbug, you will have to periodically delete or transfer content to free up the space.

A feature worth mentioning is the Intelligent Signal Hub System. As per the company, it enables seamless connectivity even in low or no-signal areas, but it only works between Tecno Pova phones. Thus, even if the feature could be a potential game-changer, its usefulness is limited here.

The audio on the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is backed by Dolby Atmos, which is par for the course, with ample volume.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Cameras: Par for the Course

Rear - 50-megapixel primary + 2-megapixel secondary

Front - 13-megapixel (f/2.0)

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G's primary camera produces vibrant shots in daylight, which are rich in detail and have accurate white balance and decent sharpness. Both indoor and outdoor shots have a good dynamic range when HDR is enabled. For most, the photos captured with the handset will be Instagram-ready without requiring too much editing work, although the colours popped out a bit too much for my taste.

Top to bottom: 1X vs 2X daylight camera samples (tap to expand)

A slight softness can be observed at 2X magnification, since there is no optical zoom here. However, the camera still manages to capture details well enough to read or view.

Top to bottom: 1X vs 2X portrait camera sample (tap to expand)

The portrait mode, on the other hand, is another story. For non-human subjects, such as objects or plants, the edge detection is good. However, the same is true for human portraits, which tend to be a hit or a miss. It lacks consistency.

Further, I also observed slight oversharpening at 2X magnification, along with slight softening of the skin, adding a “face beauty” effect without aiming to do so.

Top to bottom: 1X vs 2X indoor camera samples (tap to expand)

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G's primary camera is less than ideal in low-light scenarios, especially in pitch black conditions. In such cases, the photos turn out to be dark and have less detail. However, shots captured at dawn or dusk are better, with an adequate amount of detail and contrast.

Top to bottom: 1X vs 2X low-light camera samples (tap to expand)

Meanwhile, the 13-megapixel selfie shooter captures good shots with detail, but also adds slight beautification. It is apt for occasional photos rather than daily Instagram selfies.

Top to bottom: daylight vs indoor vs low-light selfie camera sample (tap to expand)

Video recording performance on the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is par for the course. The phone supports shooting videos in up to 2K 30fps, but there is no electronic image stabilisation (EIS) at this resolution. It only switches on once dialled down to 1080p 30fps. Further, there is no OIS at all, which is a big miss.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Battery: Impressive

Battery capacity - 5,160mAh, lithium-ion

Wired charging - 45W

Wireless charging - No

Charger in the box - Yes

Despite an ultra-slim form factor, Tecno has managed to squeeze in a battery just over 5,100mAh on the Pova Slim 5G. Credit to the brand here, especially when considering the super-slim Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which costs upwards of Rs. 1 lakh, ships with a meagre 3,900mAh battery.

Battery life on the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is great

During casual usage, the phone provides a screen on time of between 8.5 and 11 hours. The handset managed to last more than a day and a half on a single charge, and I could have stretched it to two days if I had completely let it die. Even with heavy usage, you will still be able to get at least a day's power out of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G, which is impressive.

The handset ships with a 45W adapter, which takes about 40 minutes to charge it from 0 to 50 percent. A full charge takes slightly more than an hour, which is not groundbreaking by any means.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Verdict

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G stands out as a unique proposition. It is among the slimmest mass-market smartphones, and certainly the sleekest at its price point. For those who prefer to flaunt their devices, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G may be a no-brainer. This is aided by a great screen, which produces vibrant, sharp content and offers a fast-scrolling experience.

However, there are some considerable downsides too, including the less-than-impressive Dimensity 6400 SoC and inexcusably poor software support. While a comprehensive set of AI features enhances the overall appeal, the camera system underwhelms in low light. That said, battery life is impressive.

So, should you buy the Tecno Pova Slim 5G? It is undoubtedly a stylish offering, but unfortunately, one with an expiration date. There are better options at its price point, including the Realme P4 5G, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and the Vivo Y500.