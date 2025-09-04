Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78 Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features

Despite its slim size, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 15:41 IST
Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is backed by a 5,160mAh battery and 45W charging support

Highlights
  • The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999
  • It comes in a single storage variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • Tecno Pova Slim 5G features a dual rear camera setup
Advertisement

Tecno Pova Slim 5G was launched in India on Thursday. Claimed to be the world's slimmest smartphone with a thickness of 5.95mm, the smartphone features a 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset also features a dynamic mood light design, which adds customisable LED lights to the rear camera module. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, it comes equipped with the Ella AI assistant that handles several features in the phone. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and water splash resistance.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pova Slim 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB option. The smartphone is available in Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White colourways. It will go on sale starting September 8, and can be purchased via Flipkart and offline stores across the country.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Features, Specifications

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G smartphone is only 5.95mm thick and it weighs 156g. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 4,500 nits of peak brightness and has a 20:09 aspect ratio. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB UFS 2.2 in-built storage. Coming to the cameras, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G comes with Ella AI, the company's smart assistant that supports several Indian regional languages. It powers on-device features such as AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, and Privacy Blurring. The AI assistant is also integrated with the Circle to Search feature.

Apart from this, the smartphone comes with dual SIM card support, an in-built infrared remote control sensor, a single speaker with Dolby Atmos tuning, customisable LED lights dubbed Dynamic Mood Light Design, and the KM9 TUV Rheinland certificate. The handset runs on Android 15-based HiOS 15 out of the box.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is backed by a 5,160mAh battery along with 45W fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone can go from 0 to 100 percent in 55 minutes, and takes 25 minutes to charge up to 50 percent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pova Slim 5G, Tecno Pova Slim 5G price in India, Tecno Pova Slim 5G launch, Tecno Pova Slim 5G features, Tecno
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
PS5 Digital Edition is Reportedly Getting Reduced SSD Storage in Europe
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased

Related Stories

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  3. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile: See Price
  5. Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S11 Series With Galaxy AI, These Features
  6. Redmi 15C 4G Launched in Select Global Markets With These Features
  7. Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India: Know The Price, Specifications
  8. IFA 2025: Acer Launches New Predator Helios, Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased
  3. PS5 Digital Edition is Reportedly Getting Reduced SSD Storage in Europe
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9400 SoC, Up to 14.6-Inch Displays
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India With a 5,000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM: Price, Specifications
  7. Ethereum Builds Momentum as Bitcoin Price Consolidates Above $110,000
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans AI Web Search Tool for Siri, Using Google’s AI Model for Responses
  9. Garmin Fenix 8 Pro Launched in AMOLED and MicroLED Variants With LTE, Satellite Connectivity
  10. Vivo X300 Pro Certification Indicates It Might Offer the Same Charging Speed as the Vivo X200 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »