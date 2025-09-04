Tecno Pova Slim 5G was launched in India on Thursday. Claimed to be the world's slimmest smartphone with a thickness of 5.95mm, the smartphone features a 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset also features a dynamic mood light design, which adds customisable LED lights to the rear camera module. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, it comes equipped with the Ella AI assistant that handles several features in the phone. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and water splash resistance.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pova Slim 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB option. The smartphone is available in Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White colourways. It will go on sale starting September 8, and can be purchased via Flipkart and offline stores across the country.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Features, Specifications

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G smartphone is only 5.95mm thick and it weighs 156g. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 4,500 nits of peak brightness and has a 20:09 aspect ratio. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB UFS 2.2 in-built storage. Coming to the cameras, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G comes with Ella AI, the company's smart assistant that supports several Indian regional languages. It powers on-device features such as AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, and Privacy Blurring. The AI assistant is also integrated with the Circle to Search feature.

Apart from this, the smartphone comes with dual SIM card support, an in-built infrared remote control sensor, a single speaker with Dolby Atmos tuning, customisable LED lights dubbed Dynamic Mood Light Design, and the KM9 TUV Rheinland certificate. The handset runs on Android 15-based HiOS 15 out of the box.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is backed by a 5,160mAh battery along with 45W fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone can go from 0 to 100 percent in 55 minutes, and takes 25 minutes to charge up to 50 percent.