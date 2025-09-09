Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Reportedly Crossed 5 Million Players in 3 Days

Hollow Knight: Silksong has had a phenomenally successful launch, especially on Steam, where the Metroidvania title has reached a peak concurrent player count of over 580,000. In fact, the latest market research data from Alinea Analytics shows that the action platformer has reached over five million players across all supported platforms — a million of those from Game Pass on Xbox consoles. On Steam alone, Silksong has reportedly sold over three million copies in just three days.

Silksong Hits 5 Million Players

The Hollow Knight sequel has become the biggest independent game launch the market research firm has tracked in that period. According to Alinea Analytics' data published Tuesday, Hollow Knight: Silksong has generated over $50 million (roughly Rs. 441 crore) in revenue on Steam.

Silksong was the most wishlisted game on Steam and it seems that players' interest has translated to game sales. The game's $20 price tag has certainly helped, as well. Hollow Knight: Silksong had reached unprecedented levels of hype ahead of its launch on September 4. Developer Team Cherry had largely maintained radio silence over the course of the game's development cycle, sparking eager anticipation, speculation, and collective internet frenzy.

The first game, 2017's Hollow Knight, has a legion of fans, too. A majority of those players seem to have returned for more and purchased Silksong. According to Alinea Analytics' data, 78 percent of Silksong players on Steam own the first game, too. On PlayStation, that percentage of returning players jumps up to 81 percent.

Console sales numbers for the game, however, aren't available yet. On Game Pass, over one million players have reportedly accessed the title on Xbox consoles. Alinea did not share data for PC Game Pass members.

On its launch day, the rush to download Hollow Knight: Silksong crashed several major digital games storefronts, including Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Many users reported technical issues that left them unable to access the game's page or purchase the game from their carts. Silksong reached over 500,000 concurrent players on Steam on launch day, becoming one of the most played games on the platform.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is now available on PC (via Steam and Xbox app), Mac, Linux, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.