Vivo S17 series is scheduled to launch in China on May 31. The lineup is expected to include Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro, and Vivo S17t variants. The company also launched the Vivo S17e earlier this year. The base Vivo S17 model was reportedly recently spotted on Geekbench and the listing suggested some key specifications of the phone. Meanwhile, Vivo has officially confirmed the camera details of the purported Vivo S17 Pro, including information about the front camera and the triple rear camera unit.

On the Chinese social media site Weibo, Vivo shared promotional images of the upcoming Vivo S17 Pro. The images detail the camera specifications of the S17 series smartphone. The phone will sport a 50-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot. Dual LEDs at the top bezel on the front screen are seen next to the AI-supported selfie camera.

The triple rear camera unit of the Vivo S17 Pro will be accompanied by an LED flash unit and an LED light ring. Two of the cameras will be vertically aligned on a slightly raised rectangular camera module placed in the top left corner of the back panel, followed by the LED light ring. The third camera and the LED flash are situated within the module. The promotional images also confirm that the telephoto lens will support 2x optical zoom. No other details about the phone have been confirmed yet.

An earlier TENAA listing suggested that the Vivo S17 series, including the Pro model, will feature 6.78-inch 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) AMOLED panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple rear camera of the Vivo S17 Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with a telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, according to the listing.

The Pro model has also been tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and to support 80W wired fast charging. The Vivo S17 series could be backed by 4,505mAh batteries and come equipped with in-display fingerprint sensor support for security. The Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro, and the Vivo S17t are all likely to be available in variants of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Meanwhile, a MySmartPrice report claims that the base Vivo S17 was recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number V2283A. The phone has been suggested to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC clocked at 2.52GHz. With an integrated Adreno 642L GPU, three performance cores at the speed of 2.4GHz and four efficiency cores at 1.80GHz, the chipset is speculated to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+.

The listing reportedly suggests that the base variant of the Vivo S17 series will come pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also listed with Android 13-based Origin OS 3 on board.

