Vivo S18 Series Design, Colour Options Revealed, Shows Triple Rear Cameras

Vivo S18 series will debut in Porcelain and Jade (translated from Chinese) shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 November 2023 16:01 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S17 Pro was launched with an initial price tag of CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,100).

  • Vivo S18 series design officially revealed
  • Vivo S18 might run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  • Vivo S17 series includes three models
Vivo S18 series with two entries is confirmed to launch in China soon. Vivo has not announced the exact launch date, but it has posted a new teaser image on the Chinese microblogging platform suggesting the design and colour options of the upcoming handsets. The Vivo S18 series is confirmed to come in at least two finishes. It is seen with a triple rear camera unit with VCS branding. The Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro are expected to succeed the Vivo S17 and Vivo S17 Pro that went official in May this year.

The teaser posted on Weibo by Vivo's Vice President Ouyang Weifeng shows the Vivo S18 series handsets in Porcelain and Jade (translated from Chinese) shades with curved screens. The upcoming models look like the Vivo S17 smartphones that we've seen so far. It has a triple rear camera unit with Aura lighting around the camera module that is claimed to adjust brightness for better night portraits. It houses a squared-shaped LED flash as well. The camera unit has VCS branding and it is confirmed to offer optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Vivo recently confirmed the arrival of the Vivo S18 lineup in the country via a Weibo post. The company, however, didn't disclose the exact launch date, or the key specifications of the handsets.

As per past leaks, the Vivo S18 will run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The Vivo S18 Pro, on the other hand, is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. It might pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor as well. Both phones are expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging support. They are said to come with AMOLED displays and offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The Vivo S17 series with Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro models was launched in China in May, but there is no official word yet on their India launch. Price of the regular variants starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100), while the Vivo S17 Pro has an initial price tag of CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,100).

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo S17 Pro

Vivo S17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo S17

Vivo S17

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Further reading: Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Specifications, Vivo S18 Pro, Vivo S18 Series, Vivo S17, Vivo, Vivo S17 Pro
