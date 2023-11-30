Vivo S18 series with two entries is confirmed to launch in China soon. Vivo has not announced the exact launch date, but it has posted a new teaser image on the Chinese microblogging platform suggesting the design and colour options of the upcoming handsets. The Vivo S18 series is confirmed to come in at least two finishes. It is seen with a triple rear camera unit with VCS branding. The Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro are expected to succeed the Vivo S17 and Vivo S17 Pro that went official in May this year.

The teaser posted on Weibo by Vivo's Vice President Ouyang Weifeng shows the Vivo S18 series handsets in Porcelain and Jade (translated from Chinese) shades with curved screens. The upcoming models look like the Vivo S17 smartphones that we've seen so far. It has a triple rear camera unit with Aura lighting around the camera module that is claimed to adjust brightness for better night portraits. It houses a squared-shaped LED flash as well. The camera unit has VCS branding and it is confirmed to offer optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Vivo recently confirmed the arrival of the Vivo S18 lineup in the country via a Weibo post. The company, however, didn't disclose the exact launch date, or the key specifications of the handsets.

As per past leaks, the Vivo S18 will run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The Vivo S18 Pro, on the other hand, is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. It might pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor as well. Both phones are expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging support. They are said to come with AMOLED displays and offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The Vivo S17 series with Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro models was launched in China in May, but there is no official word yet on their India launch. Price of the regular variants starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100), while the Vivo S17 Pro has an initial price tag of CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,100).

