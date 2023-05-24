Vivo S17 series — comprising the Vivo S17 and Vivo 17 Pro — launch date has reportedly been revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The design of the handsets has also been teased ahead of their debut in China next week. Meanwhile, the Vivo S17e that was recently launched by the company is up for sale on the Vivo China website. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

A poster (via 91Mobiles) shared by a Weibo user shows the launch date of the Vivo S17 has been set for May 31. Gadgets 360 was unable to locate the teaser poster announcing the arrival of the Vivo S17 series on the company's official Weibo account. The design of the upcoming phone has also been teased in the poster. It is shown to feature a dual rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash. The phone will also have Vivo branding on its rear panel. Vivo is yet to officially reveal other details of the handset, such as its specifications and pricing.

Meanwhile, details of the high-end Vivo S17 Pro have previously leaked online. The phone is expected to succeed the Vivo 16 Pro and sport a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX766V primary sensor and support for optical image stabilisation. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is also tipped to support 80W wired charging.

Meanwhile, Vivo has already launched the Vivo S17e in China where pricing starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. It is available for purchase via the Vivo China e-store. The phone features a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo S17e is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box. For optics, the Vivo S17e comes with a dual rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. For selfies and video calls, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera.

