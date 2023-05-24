Technology News

Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Launch Date Set for May 31, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: Report

Vivo announced the launch schedule for the Vivo S17 series via a Weibo post.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2023 19:34 IST
Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Launch Date Set for May 31, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S17 Pro is expected to succeed the Vivo S16 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo S17 will pack a dual rear camera setup
  • The handset has been teased in a Sky Blue colourway
  • Vivo S17 series will be launched in China

Vivo S17 series — comprising the Vivo S17 and Vivo 17 Pro — launch date has reportedly been revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The design of the handsets has also been teased ahead of their debut in China next week. Meanwhile, the Vivo S17e that was recently launched by the company is up for sale on the Vivo China website. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

A poster (via 91Mobiles) shared by a Weibo user shows the launch date of the Vivo S17 has been set for May 31. Gadgets 360 was unable to locate the teaser poster announcing the arrival of the Vivo S17 series on the company's official Weibo account. The design of the upcoming phone has also been teased in the poster. It is shown to feature a dual rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash. The phone will also have Vivo branding on its rear panel. Vivo is yet to officially reveal other details of the handset, such as its specifications and pricing.

Meanwhile, details of the high-end Vivo S17 Pro have previously leaked online. The phone is expected to succeed the Vivo 16 Pro and sport a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX766V primary sensor and support for optical image stabilisation. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is also tipped to support 80W wired charging.

Meanwhile, Vivo has already launched the Vivo S17e in China where pricing starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. It is available for purchase via the Vivo China e-store. The phone features a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo S17e is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box. For optics, the Vivo S17e comes with a dual rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. For selfies and video calls, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S17e

Vivo S17e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro, Vivo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
