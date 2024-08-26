Vivo T3 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India this week and Vivo now seems to be gearing up to unveil another T series handset — Vivo T3 Ultra. Ahead of the official announcement, the handset has surfaced on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The listings confirm the phone's moniker and model number. The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to go official in India in September.

The unannounced Vivo T3 Ultra was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number V2426. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the handset.

Additionally, as reported by TheTechOutLook, the Vivo T3 Ultra has appeared on the BIS website with the same V2426 model number. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication suggest that the phone received the certification on August 22. The alleged listing suggests that the phone may launch in India soon.

Vivo has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of the Vivo T3 Ultra. However, recent rumours indicate that the phone will be unveiled in September.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch on August 27

Meanwhile, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is already confirmed to debut in India on August 27. It is teased to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen with a hole-punch design will offer eye protection and 4,500nits of peak brightness. It is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

A Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor will power the Vivo T3 Pro 5G. It is teased to carry a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. We expect the phone to ship with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ display, a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support and IP64 rated build.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is expected to come as a rebrand of the iQOO Z9s Pro.