Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T3 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, BIS Certification Sites, May Launch in India Soon

Vivo T3 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, BIS Certification Sites, May Launch in India Soon

Vivo T3 Ultra surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number V2426.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 11:24 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, BIS Certification Sites, May Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Launch of Vivo T3 Pro 5G will take place on August 27

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 Ultra could launch in India in next month
  • A Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor will power the Vivo T3 Pro 5G
  • Vivo T3 Ultra received the BIS certification on August 22
Advertisement

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India this week and Vivo now seems to be gearing up to unveil another T series handset — Vivo T3 Ultra. Ahead of the official announcement, the handset has surfaced on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The listings confirm the phone's moniker and model number. The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to go official in India in September.

The unannounced Vivo T3 Ultra was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number V2426. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the handset.

Additionally, as reported by TheTechOutLook, the Vivo T3 Ultra has appeared on the BIS website with the same V2426 model number. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication suggest that the phone received the certification on August 22. The alleged listing suggests that the phone may launch in India soon.

Vivo has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of the Vivo T3 Ultra. However, recent rumours indicate that the phone will be unveiled in September.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch on August 27

Meanwhile, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is already confirmed to debut in India on August 27. It is teased to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen with a hole-punch design will offer eye protection and 4,500nits of peak brightness. It is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

A Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor will power the Vivo T3 Pro 5G. It is teased to carry a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. We expect the phone to ship with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ display, a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support and IP64 rated build.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is expected to come as a rebrand of the iQOO Z9s Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T3 Ultra, Vivo T3 Ultra Specifications, Vivo, Vivo T3 Pro 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Why the OPPO F27 5G Is the Ultimate Party-Ready Smartphone
Vivo T3 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, BIS Certification Sites, May Launch in India Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max to Take Significant Production Chunk From Apple: Report
  2. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Prices Surface Online
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Brings New Adaptive Touch Feature
  4. Vivo T3 Ultra Allegedly Pops Up on BIS, Bluetooth SIG Websites
  5. Xiaomi Could Launch a Tri-Fold Smartphone as Early as Next Year
  6. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro May Launch With These Specifications in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Starliner Astronauts to Return to Earth Next Year on SpaceX Craft, NASA Says
  2. Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Be in Development With Launch Slated for MWC 2025
  3. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch M4-Powered Mac Devices Later This Year
  4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Prices Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Infinix Hot 50 5G May Get MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC; More Features Surface Online Via Google Play Listing
  6. Sun’s Magnetic Activity Is Making It Difficult to Gauge Its True Age, Study Finds
  7. SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission Launching on August 27 with Plans for First-Ever Private Spacewalk
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Irregular Heart Rhythm Monitoring Feature in India via Software Update: Report
  9. Google Pixel 9 Series Offers Adaptive Touch Feature to Adjust Display's Sensitivity Based on Several Factors
  10. New Study Reveals the Brain Stores Multiple Copies of Every Memory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »