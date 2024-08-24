Vivo Y18i was launched on Friday as an affordable smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000 with 4G connectivity and a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset and runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. The Vivo Y18i features a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as a 13-megapixel rear camera. The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo Y18i Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y18i price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is sold in Gem Green and Space Black colour options and is already available for purchase via the company's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and retailers like Croma.

Vivo Y18i Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 90Hz and a peak brightness of 528 nits. The handset is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Vivo has equipped the smartphone with a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, along with a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera (f/3.0) that is presumably used to capture depth information. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera (f/2.2) that can be used for taking selfies and video calls.

You get 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5. GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board including an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

The Vivo Y18i packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W, according to the company. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Besides, it t measures 163.63 x 75.58 x 8.39 mm and weighs 185g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.