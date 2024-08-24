Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC, 13 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y18i is available in Gem Green and Space Black colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 August 2024 12:22 IST
Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y18i is available in a single 4GB + 6GB RAM and storage configuration

Highlights
  • Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • The handset has a 6.56-inch LCD screen
  • The Vivo Y18i has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
Advertisement

Vivo Y18i was launched on Friday as an affordable smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000 with 4G connectivity and a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset and runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. The Vivo Y18i features a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as a 13-megapixel rear camera. The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo Y18i Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y18i price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is sold in Gem Green and Space Black colour options and is already available for purchase via the company's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and retailers like Croma.

Vivo Y18i Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 90Hz and a peak brightness of 528 nits. The handset is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Vivo has equipped the smartphone with a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, along with a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera (f/3.0) that is presumably used to capture depth information. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera (f/2.2) that can be used for taking selfies and video calls. 

You get 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5. GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board including an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. 

The Vivo Y18i packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W, according to the company. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Besides, it t measures 163.63 x 75.58 x 8.39 mm and weighs 185g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y18i

Vivo Y18i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y18i, Vivo Y18i specifications, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft to Host Cybersecurity Summit After CrowdStrike-Induced IT Outage

Related Stories

Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo, ThinkPhone 25Â Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G May Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Same Same but Different?
  6. Tecno Spark Go 1 India Launch Timeline, Price Range Leaked
  7. Samsung Could Launch Its Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim on This Date
  8. Moto G Stylus (2025) Leaked Design Render Suggests Glossy Rear Panel
  9. Vivo Y18i With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft to Host Cybersecurity Summit After CrowdStrike-Induced IT Outage
  3. Meta Cancels Plans for High-End Mixed-Reality Headset to Rival Apple Vision Pro: Report
  4. Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Cannot Be Repaired If It's Damaged or Battery Dies
  6. Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September
  7. Worldcoin Faces Potential Ban in Colombia Amid Heightened Scrutiny
  8. Google Keep for Android Rolls Out AI-Powered Feature That Can Generate Lists for You
  9. Redmi 14C Launch Date, Design, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Debut on August 31
  10. Apple Patent Application Describes a Smart Ring That Can Control Multiple Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »