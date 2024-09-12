Technology News
Apple Introduces App Store 'Win-Back Offers' Allowing Developers to Prompt Customers to Re-Subscribe

Developers have already begun to prompt former customers to re-purchase cancelled subscriptions on iOS.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2024 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's new 'win-back' offers can be displayed on App Store listings

Highlights
  • Apple now lets developers encourage users to re-purchase subscriptions
  • These offers are only applicable to auto-renewing subscriptions
  • Apple says developers can prompt users via multiple methods
Apple on Tuesday announced support for a new App Store feature that will allow developers to prompt former app users to sign up for a paid subscription again. These so-called 'win-back offers' will allow app developers to offer a discount to previous users in order to convince them to purchase a subscription. These offers will be available on automatically renewing plans, according to Apple. App developers have already started to present these offers to customers who have recently cancelled a subscription.

According to details shared on Apple's Developer site, the new 'win-back offers' feature is designed to allow developers to target users who are no longer subscribed to their app's services. Apple says that former customers can be shown a special offer that might encourage them to pay for a new subscription.

These offers will only be available for auto-renewable subscriptions, according to Apple. An example of one such win-back offer includes the ability to offer users the chance to pay $9.99 for a six-month subscription, followed by a $39.99 annual subscription that will automatically be renewed after the promotion period.

Developers will be able to set up these offers via App Store Connect, and Apple says that it will offer the ability to define criteria for eligibility, the type of discount to be offered, and region-wise availability of these promotions.

Once a win-back offer is set up, customers might see a prompt to purchase a subscription at a cheaper price inside the app or game, via the App Store product page, or the Subscriptions settings. Developers can also set up a direct link that can be sent to customers via e-mail or messages.

Apple's developer documentation states that customers will see win-back offers "this fall", but the already appear to be available for some users. A Gadgets 360 staff member was shown a win-back offer from the Gentler Streak application, with a "what if you stayed?" message, prompting them to re-subscribe to the ongoing, but cancelled annual plan at Rs. 899 instead of the usual Rs. 1,499 price.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
