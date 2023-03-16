Technology News

Vivo V27 5G Pre-order Begins Today in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Vivo V27 5G was launched earlier this month in India alongside the Vivo V27 Pro.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 March 2023 14:12 IST
Vivo V27 5G Pre-order Begins Today in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V27 5G is available in two colours -- Noble Black, Magic Blue

Highlights
  • Vivo V27 5G has a starting price of Rs. 32,999 in India
  • The phone features a curved AMOLED display
  • It comes with a colour-changing back panel

Vivo V27 5G was launched earlier this month in India. The new upper mid-range Vivo smartphone features a colour-changing back panel design. It is also the first smartphone in India to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The handset was launched alongside the more premium Vivo V27 Pro, which is already available for purchase in India. The Vivo V27 5G has the same design as the Vivo V27 Pro. It is yet to go on sale officially in the country. However, consumers who wish to get their hands on the new Vivo smartphone can pre-book the Vivo V27 5G starting today.

The company has started accepting pre-orders of the Vivo V27 5G in India. The pre-orders can be placed via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart along with all partner retail stores across India. The company has also announced a few offers for pre-order customers in India.

Vivo V27 price in India and sale offers

The Vivo V27 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. There is a 12GB + 256GB storage option as well, which is priced at Rs. 36,999. As part of the launch offers, consumers with ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDB Financial services cards can get a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000. Consumers can also exchange their old handset and get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of the Vivo V27 5G.

The phone has been launched in two colours — Magic Blue and Noble Black. It will officially go on sale on March 23.

Vivo V27 specifications

The Vivo V27 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The screen is curved towards the edges and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top. There is also support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo's V27 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC. It comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It also features an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. For selfies, the Vivo V27 has a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus support.

The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It is claimed to charge up to 50 percent in about 19 minutes. The Vivo V27 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It measures 164.1x 74.8x7.4mm and weighs about 180g.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V27 5G, Vivo V27 Price in India
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
TSMC Founder Morris Chang Supports US Moves to Curb China's Chip Advances

Related Stories

Vivo V27 5G Pre-order Begins Today in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  2. Russian Hackers Working to Launch Cyberattacks Against Ukraine: Microsoft
  3. UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14
  4. Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout
  5. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 Officially Launched, Here's How Much It Costs
  7. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  8. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Said to Launch in June; Price, Colours Tipped
  9. Apple Could Reportedly Hike Prices for iPhone 15 Pro Models This Year
  10. Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Pad 2 to Launch on This Date: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V27 5G Pre-order Begins Today in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  2. TSMC Founder Morris Chang Supports US Moves to Curb China's Chip Advances
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Space Zoom Images of the Moon Aren’t Fake, Says Company: Report
  4. India’s CBDC Trials to Go International, RBI Partners With Central Bank of UAE: Details
  5. Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Pad 2 Launch Set for March 21; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery Officially Launched: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G With Super AMOLED Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. TikTok Ban Possible if Chinese Owners Refuse to Sell Stake, Biden Administration Warns
  9. Samsung's Upcoming US Chip Plant Cost Said to Rise to More Than $25 Billion: All Details
  10. Russian Hackers Preparing to Launch New Wave of Cyberattacks Against Ukraine: Microsoft Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.