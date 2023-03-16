Vivo V27 5G was launched earlier this month in India. The new upper mid-range Vivo smartphone features a colour-changing back panel design. It is also the first smartphone in India to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The handset was launched alongside the more premium Vivo V27 Pro, which is already available for purchase in India. The Vivo V27 5G has the same design as the Vivo V27 Pro. It is yet to go on sale officially in the country. However, consumers who wish to get their hands on the new Vivo smartphone can pre-book the Vivo V27 5G starting today.

The company has started accepting pre-orders of the Vivo V27 5G in India. The pre-orders can be placed via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart along with all partner retail stores across India. The company has also announced a few offers for pre-order customers in India.

Vivo V27 price in India and sale offers

The Vivo V27 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. There is a 12GB + 256GB storage option as well, which is priced at Rs. 36,999. As part of the launch offers, consumers with ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDB Financial services cards can get a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000. Consumers can also exchange their old handset and get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of the Vivo V27 5G.

The phone has been launched in two colours — Magic Blue and Noble Black. It will officially go on sale on March 23.

Vivo V27 specifications

The Vivo V27 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The screen is curved towards the edges and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top. There is also support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo's V27 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC. It comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It also features an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. For selfies, the Vivo V27 has a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus support.

The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It is claimed to charge up to 50 percent in about 19 minutes. The Vivo V27 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It measures 164.1x 74.8x7.4mm and weighs about 180g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.