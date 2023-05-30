Vivo V29 Pro is expected to launch in June alongside the rest of the V29 series. The lineup is also expected to be released in Indian markets. It is likely to succeed the Vivo V27 series. Back in March this year, Vivo unveiled the V27 and V27 Pro models in India powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The handsets packed 4,600mAh batteries with 66W fast charging support. Now, the company has confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming Vivo V29 Pro on its official website.

The Vivo V29 Pro was listed on the official Vivo website confirming certain key specifications of the handset. It is listed to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The company confirmed that the phone will be available in a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, it is not confirmed, if that is the only storage variant that the phone will be launched in.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Vivo V29 Pro is listed to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, which is vaguely visible in the teaser image accompanying the confirmed specifications on the website. The module is placed on a rectangular camera island in the top left corner on the back panel. The front camera is also set to be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The phone is seen in a black colour option, with very slim bezels on the side and bottom. The power button and the volume rocker are seen on the right edge of the handset. The company logo appears vertically placed towards the bottom left corner of the back panel. Vivo also revealed in the listing that the Vivo V29 Pro will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V29 Lite model has previously been tipped to feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display and sport a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The triple rear camera system is likely to be equipped with one 64-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The Lite variant is also likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, as per the previous report. It could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and be available in a lone 8GB + 128GB variant. The report added that globally, the Vivo V29 Pro is expected to be marked at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,800).

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.