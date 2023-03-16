Technology News

TSMC Founder Morris Chang Supports US Moves to Curb China's Chip Advances

TSMC's retired founder Morris Chang remains an influential voice in Taiwan's chip industry at the age of 91.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 March 2023 14:10 IST
TSMC Founder Morris Chang Supports US Moves to Curb China's Chip Advances

Photo Credit: Reuters

US has been worried by China's advances to dominate the semiconductor industry

Highlights
  • Morris Chang at 91 remains an influential voice in Taiwan's chip industry
  • In the chip sector, globalisation is dead, claims the retired founder
  • China has amped up diplomatic, military pressure against Taiwan

The retired founder of TSMC said on Thursday that even as he supported US efforts to slow China's advances in the semiconductor industry, the "bifurcation" of the global supply chain and the reversal of globalisation would increase prices and reduce the ubiquity of chips that power the modern world.

"There's no question in my mind that, in the chip sector, globalisation is dead. Free trade is not quite that dead, but it's in danger," Morris Chang said, speaking at an event hosted by Taiwan's CommonWealth Magazine.

"When the costs go up, the pervasiveness of chips will either stop or slow down considerably," said Chang, who at 91 remains an influential voice in Taiwan's chip industry. "We are going to be in a different game."

In Taiwan, TSMC Asia's most valuable listed company and a major Apple supplier, is widely regarded as the "sacred mountain protecting the country," because of its economic importance.

China has in recent years ramped up diplomatic and military pressure against Taiwan, which Beijing views as its territory, raising concerns about the fate of the chip fabs that dot Taiwan's western coast and produce the majority of the world's most advanced chips if China blockades or attacks the island.

US "onshoring" and "friendshoring" efforts to boost chip manufacturing stateside or in allied countries present a predicament for Taiwan.

"Friendshore does not include Taiwan. In fact, the commerce secretary has said repeatedly that Taiwan is a very dangerous place, we cannot - America cannot - rely on Taiwan for chips," Chang said. "Now that, of course, is I think Taiwan's dilemma."

TSMC is expanding its global production footprint, even as it keeps its most advanced technology in Taiwan.

Late last year, TSMC began construction of a second chip factory in Arizona which will start production in 2026, using advanced 3 nm technology. The company's total investment in the US project amounts to $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,30,860 crore).

Meanwhile, the Chinese government is plowing billions into bolstering its chip sector, but Chang said China's chip manufacturing technology lags that of Taiwan by "at least five or six years".

© Thomson Reuters 2023

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TSMC, Morris Chang, Apple, Taiwan, China, China chip curbs, US, Semiconductors, Chip Manufacturing
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Space Zoom Images of the Moon Aren’t Fake, Says Company: Report

Related Stories

TSMC Founder Morris Chang Supports US Moves to Curb China's Chip Advances
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  2. Russian Hackers Working to Launch Cyberattacks Against Ukraine: Microsoft
  3. UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14
  4. Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout
  5. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 Officially Launched, Here's How Much It Costs
  7. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  8. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Said to Launch in June; Price, Colours Tipped
  9. Apple Could Reportedly Hike Prices for iPhone 15 Pro Models This Year
  10. Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Pad 2 to Launch on This Date: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V27 5G Pre-order Begins Today in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  2. TSMC Founder Morris Chang Supports US Moves to Curb China's Chip Advances
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Space Zoom Images of the Moon Aren’t Fake, Says Company: Report
  4. India’s CBDC Trials to Go International, RBI Partners With Central Bank of UAE: Details
  5. Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Pad 2 Launch Set for March 21; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery Officially Launched: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G With Super AMOLED Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. TikTok Ban Possible if Chinese Owners Refuse to Sell Stake, Biden Administration Warns
  9. Samsung's Upcoming US Chip Plant Cost Said to Rise to More Than $25 Billion: All Details
  10. Russian Hackers Preparing to Launch New Wave of Cyberattacks Against Ukraine: Microsoft Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.