Vivo V27 Series Could Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, Curved Display: Report

Vivo V25 series, which followed the Vivo V23 series, only saw minute improvement in terms of performance and camera capabilities.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 February 2023 17:14 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Vivo V27, and Vivo V27 Pro are expected to feature colour-changing back panels

Highlights
  • Vivo V27 and V27 Pro are expected to feature curved displays
  • Sony's primary camera sensors are expected to improve night photography
  • Vivo V27 series has been tipped to launch in India in February

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch the Vivo V27 series in India. The purported flagship series from Vivo is expected to arrive in India initially with two models, the vanilla Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro. The Vivo V27 Pro model could reportedly feature MediaTek's latest Dimensity 8200 processor. However, it isn't clear whether the vanilla Vivo V27 will also feature the same SoC. Both smartphones are, however, being tipped to feature high-end Sony primary camera sensors that are set to improve night photography capabilities by a considerable notch.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V27 series could arrive in India before the end of February 2023. The report indicates that the Vivo V27 Pro model could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. However, it isn't clear at the moment whether the vanilla Vivo V27 will also feature the same processor.

Meanwhile, both the vanilla Vivo V27, and the Vivo V27 Pro are being tipped to arrive with a curved display panel. This could be a first for Vivo, as earlier smartphone lineups, including the vanilla Vivo V23 5G and the vanilla Vivo V25 5G, did not feature a curved display, with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer opting for a curved display only on the Pro-monikered models of the series, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G and the Vivo V25 Pro 5G.

Both smartphones in the Vivo V27 series are also expected to feature high-end Sony primary cameras, which would improve the camera's night photography capabilities by a considerable margin, added the report.

Other pan-series features being tipped include a colour-changing back panel on both smartphones, which could appeal to users looking to buy a smartphone with a unique design.

Vivo is also expected to launch a third model as part of the Vivo V27 lineup in form of the Vivo V27e, which will be launched at a later date.

Further specifications for the Vivo V27 series have not been revealed yet and users might have to wait for Vivo to make an official announcement regarding the upcoming series in order to learn more about detailed specifications, features, design, and pricing of the models.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Colour-changing back looks cool
  • Runs Android 12
  • Selfie cameras perform well in daylight
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Video recording needs work
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Vivo V23 Pro 5G review
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,376 pixels
Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant, curved-edge 120Hz display
  • Relatively fast charging
  • Good for gaming
  • Solid battery life
  • Premium design
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications, lots of bloatware
  • No IP rating or stereo speakers
  • Weak ultra-wide and macro cameras
  • Low-light camera performance is inconsistent
Read detailed Vivo V25 Pro review
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4830mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V27 series, Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27e
