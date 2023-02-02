Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch the Vivo V27 series in India. The purported flagship series from Vivo is expected to arrive in India initially with two models, the vanilla Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro. The Vivo V27 Pro model could reportedly feature MediaTek's latest Dimensity 8200 processor. However, it isn't clear whether the vanilla Vivo V27 will also feature the same SoC. Both smartphones are, however, being tipped to feature high-end Sony primary camera sensors that are set to improve night photography capabilities by a considerable notch.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V27 series could arrive in India before the end of February 2023. The report indicates that the Vivo V27 Pro model could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. However, it isn't clear at the moment whether the vanilla Vivo V27 will also feature the same processor.

Meanwhile, both the vanilla Vivo V27, and the Vivo V27 Pro are being tipped to arrive with a curved display panel. This could be a first for Vivo, as earlier smartphone lineups, including the vanilla Vivo V23 5G and the vanilla Vivo V25 5G, did not feature a curved display, with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer opting for a curved display only on the Pro-monikered models of the series, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G and the Vivo V25 Pro 5G.

Both smartphones in the Vivo V27 series are also expected to feature high-end Sony primary cameras, which would improve the camera's night photography capabilities by a considerable margin, added the report.

Other pan-series features being tipped include a colour-changing back panel on both smartphones, which could appeal to users looking to buy a smartphone with a unique design.

Vivo is also expected to launch a third model as part of the Vivo V27 lineup in form of the Vivo V27e, which will be launched at a later date.

Further specifications for the Vivo V27 series have not been revealed yet and users might have to wait for Vivo to make an official announcement regarding the upcoming series in order to learn more about detailed specifications, features, design, and pricing of the models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.