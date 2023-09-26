Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE are confirmed to launch soon. As the South Korean brand gears up for the release of the new Fan Edition smartphone, speculation surrounding its features and specifications continues to surface online. A media report has recently suggested the US pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is expected to debut as a toned-down variant of the regular Galaxy S23. The US variant of the handset could run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while most regions will see the handset powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,500). The Galaxy Buds FE could cost $99 (roughly Rs 8,000). This corroborates a past leak.

If this rumour holds any weight, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will get a noteworthy price cut from the original Galaxy S23. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 currently costs $749.99 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the base 128GB variant in the US. In India, it was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE are expected to debut on October 4. Samsung teased the arrival of the handset recently without confirming the exact launch date and moniker. The support page for the device is already live on Samsung's India website.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G will run on Android 13 and is slated to receive four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Indian variant of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G could run on Exynos 2200 SoC. In some regions, the handset might pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it is expected to flaunt a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to carry a 4,500mAh battery and support wired charging at 25W and wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.