Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE US Pricing Leaks Ahead of the Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE could cost $99 (roughly Rs 8,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 September 2023 12:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE US Pricing Leaks Ahead of the Official Launch

Photo Credit: SamMobile

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could take inspiration from the design of the Galaxy S23

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could launch on October 4
  • It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen
  • Galaxy S23 FE's support page is already live on Samsung's India website
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE are confirmed to launch soon. As the South Korean brand gears up for the release of the new Fan Edition smartphone, speculation surrounding its features and specifications continues to surface online. A media report has recently suggested the US pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is expected to debut as a toned-down variant of the regular Galaxy S23. The US variant of the handset could run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while most regions will see the handset powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,500). The Galaxy Buds FE could cost $99 (roughly Rs 8,000). This corroborates a past leak.

If this rumour holds any weight, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will get a noteworthy price cut from the original Galaxy S23. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 currently costs $749.99 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the base 128GB variant in the US. In India, it was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE are expected to debut on October 4. Samsung teased the arrival of the handset recently without confirming the exact launch date and moniker. The support page for the device is already live on Samsung's India website.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G will run on Android 13 and is slated to receive four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Indian variant of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G could run on Exynos 2200 SoC. In some regions, the handset might pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it is expected to flaunt a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to carry a 4,500mAh battery and support wired charging at 25W and wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Reportedly Confirmed, Price Teased: All Details
Spotify Tests AI-Powered Tool to Translate Podcasts in Local Languages Using Your Voice: How It Works

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE US Pricing Leaks Ahead of the Official Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  3. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Lava Blaze Pro 5G With Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Could Launch in India at This Price
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Pre-Booking Freebies Might Include Pixel Watch 2
  9. Here's How Much More You May Have to Pay Retailers for the iPhone 15 Pro
  10. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leak Points to Improved Camera, A15 Bionic Chip and Face ID; Might Look Like This iPhone Model
  3. Itel S23+ With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Diwali With Mi 2023 Announced: Discounts on Redmi, Mi Phones, and More Products
  5. Resident Evil 4 Remake App Store Listing Goes Live, Priced at Premium Cost of Rs. 3,599
  6. Vivo S Flip, Vivo V Flip Could Be in the Works; EUIPO Trademark Filings Suggest
  7. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Score Hints at Big Improvement in Graphics Performance
  8. Realme 12 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped; Said to Feature Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  9. OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus Phones Announced: List of Supported Handsets and New Features
  10. Mudrex Crypto Investment Firm Now Licenced in Lithuania, Italy Alongside in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.