Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch, May Get Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Vivo V29e is teased to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera with support for OIS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2023 18:01 IST
Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch, May Get Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29e is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options

Highlights
  • Launch of Vivo V29e will take place on August 28 at 12:00pm IST
  • It could come with 44W fast charging
  • Vivo V29e is said to sport 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Vivo V29e is all set to go official in India on August 28 and the Chinese brand is teasing its design and specifications through its social media handles. As we inch closer to the launch date, more leaks about the new V series handset have surfaced on the Web. The Vivo V29e is now tipped to come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display and run on a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The upcoming Vivo handset is already confirmed to ship with a 64-megapixel rear camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

A report by TheTechOutlook citing an alleged training document for the Vivo V29e, states that it will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 360Hz PWM dimming, and 93.3 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It could run on an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM as standard. With the Extended RAM 3.0 feature, users would be able to add up to 8GB of storage space to the memory.

The Vivo V29e is already confirmed to sport a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS. It will be reportedly accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it is teased to sport a 50-megapixel front camera.

Vivo is expected to offer the Vivo V29e in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The launch for the Vivo V29e will take place on August 28 at 12:00pm IST. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country through Flipkart. Vivo's India website has a microsite teasing the design and specifications of the smartphone. It is shown to have a curved display and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the screen for housing the selfie camera. The Vivo V29e is claimed to be the slimmest phone with a 3D curved screen in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price range.

The launch for the Vivo V29e will take place on August 28 at 12:00pm IST. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country through Flipkart.
Further reading: Vivo V29e, Vivo V29e Specifications, Vivo V Series, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch, May Get Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
