Vivo V29e is teased to launch in the Indian market soon. A dedicated landing page has gone live on the Vivo India website confirming its design and specifications, more specifically its camera details. The Vivo V29e is seen to sport dual rear cameras with a colour-changing back panel. It is confirmed to carry a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is teased to sport a 7.57mm thin profile. The Vivo V29e appears to have a hole punch display design as well.

As per the teaser page, the Vivo V29e will feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS. For selfies and video chats, the handset is teased to get a 50-megapixel front camera. The renders on the microsite suggest a 3D curved screen for the handset. It is claimed to be the slimmest phone with a 3D curved screen with 58.7-degree screen curvature in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price segment. It is seen with slim bezels on all sides with the front camera placed on the hole punch cutout on the top bezel.

On the back, the Vivo V29e is shown with a colour-changing glass panel. This technology is touted to transition rich hues to more captivating glamour. It is shown in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue colour options The colour-changing technology will be exclusive to the Artistic Red variant.

Further, Vivo V29e is teased to sport a 7.57mm thin profile. It will weigh 180.5 grams as well.

As per a past leak, Vivo V29e will come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It could run on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13. The handset is said to be powered by either a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC or the Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

It is expected to arrive as a close sibling to the Vivo V29 Lite 5G that was launched in the Czech Republic in June this year. It is expected to go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

