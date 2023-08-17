Technology News

Vivo V29e Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter

Vivo V29e is claimed to be the slimmest phone with a 3D curved screen in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price range.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 August 2023 14:20 IST
Vivo V29e Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29e's Artistic Red variant will have colour changing glass back panel

Highlights
  • Vivo V29e is teased to sport a 7.57mm thin profile
  • It is tipped to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery
  • Vivo V29e is seen with slim bezels on all sides

Vivo V29e is teased to launch in the Indian market soon. A dedicated landing page has gone live on the Vivo India website confirming its design and specifications, more specifically its camera details. The Vivo V29e is seen to sport dual rear cameras with a colour-changing back panel. It is confirmed to carry a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is teased to sport a 7.57mm thin profile. The Vivo V29e appears to have a hole punch display design as well.

As per the teaser page, the Vivo V29e will feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS. For selfies and video chats, the handset is teased to get a 50-megapixel front camera. The renders on the microsite suggest a 3D curved screen for the handset. It is claimed to be the slimmest phone with a 3D curved screen with 58.7-degree screen curvature in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price segment. It is seen with slim bezels on all sides with the front camera placed on the hole punch cutout on the top bezel.

On the back, the Vivo V29e is shown with a colour-changing glass panel. This technology is touted to transition rich hues to more captivating glamour. It is shown in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue colour options The colour-changing technology will be exclusive to the Artistic Red variant.

Further, Vivo V29e is teased to sport a 7.57mm thin profile. It will weigh 180.5 grams as well.

As per a past leak, Vivo V29e will come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It could run on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13. The handset is said to be powered by either a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC or the Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

It is expected to arrive as a close sibling to the Vivo V29 Lite 5G that was launched in the Czech Republic in June this year. It is expected to go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V29e

Vivo V29e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V29e, Vivo V29e Specifications, Vivo, Vivo V Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Said to Cut Production Ahead of Launch: Details

Related Stories

Vivo V29e Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  3. Apple Tipped to Relaunch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With This Feature
  4. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  5. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Vivo V29e Camera Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  8. iPhone 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Could Cut Production: Report
  9. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series to Feature Thunderbolt, USB 4 Support for Faster Data Transmission Speeds: Report
  2. Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, DeFi-Focussed Shibarium Blockchain Goes Live, Sees Snags: Everything to Know
  3. Oppo Watch 4 Pro Officially Confirmed to Debut in China Soon; Specifications Teased: All Details
  4. Government Approves Rs. 57,613-Crore Scheme to Deploy 10,000 Electric Buses Across 169 Indian Cities
  5. Vivo V29e Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
  6. iPhone 15 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Said to Cut Production Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Lenovo Reports 24 Percent Fall in Quarterly Revenue as PC Sales Decline
  8. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Sets New Record With 10 Crore Unique Viewers on JioCinema
  9. Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Tipped for August 29, Phone Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  10. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.