Vivo Y200 Pro is expected to launch in India soon. The handset has not yet been officially announced but rumours surrounding it have surfaced online recently. A report has now shared the price range of the purported smartphone along with some of its key features. The phone has been spotted on several certification websites as well. The Vivo Y200 Pro is expected to join the base Vivo Y200 and the Vivo Y200e, which are available for purchase in India.

The Vivo Y200 Pro is said to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India, according to a 91Mobiles report. It is claimed to be the phone with the segment's slimmest 3D curved display. The report added that the rumoured handset is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone is tipped to offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y200 Pro is tipped to include an anti-shake camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support as well as upgrades for night photography and portraits. A recent listing of the phone on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the model number V2401 suggested an imminent India launch.

However, earlier this year in March, the Vivo Y200 Pro was spotted on the Google Play Console with model number V2303 that is associated with the Vivo V29e. The design and specifications leaked via the listing suggests that the Vivo Y200 Pro could be a rebadged version of the Vivo V29e. It is said to feature 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 14-based OS.

The Vivo V29e comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Offered in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red shades, the phone launched at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999 for 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, respectively.

