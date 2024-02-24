Vivo V30 series will be launched in India soon, according to the company. A landing page on Vivo's website confirms the arrival of two smartphones in the country — the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro. In addition to touring the camera features of the upcoming handsets, the design of the Vivo V30 Pro model has also been revealed on the site. The phone is confirmed to be available in three colour options in India.

The company's website now includes a landing page for the upcoming Vivo V30 series that confirms the arrival of the phones in the country. It shows off the Vivo V30 Pro model from certain angles and says the series is "coming soon". Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for the V30 series in India — the handsets will be launched in Thailand on February 28.

Vivo has also confirmed three "designed for India" colour options for the Vivo V30 series in India. The handset will be sold in Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green. The landing page also reveals that the Pro model will have a triple rear camera setup.

Photo Credit: Vivo India

The smartphone maker has also confirmed that the phone will sport a 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V30 series will also be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, according to details shared on the landing page.

A tipster previously leaked some of the specifications of the Vivo V30 Pro, including the smartphone's 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will also support 80W fast charging over a USB Type-C port.

The leaked specifications of the Vivo V30 Pro suggest that the company might be planning to release the handset in global markets as a rebranded Vivo S18 Pro, which was launched in China last December. While the company is yet to reveal the processor powering the V30 series, its purported Chinese counterpart was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip. We can expect to learn more about this handset in the coming days before it is launched in the country.

