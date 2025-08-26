Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16

Vivo V60 Lite has surfaced on a popular benchmarking platform with the model number V2530.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 13:05 IST
Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V60 Lite is likely to come with upgrades over the Vivo V50 Lite 4G (above)

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 Lite
  • Vivo V60 Lite
  • Vivo V60 Lite
Advertisement

Vivo V60 Lite could launch soon as a successor to the company's existing Vivo V50 Lite model. Ahead of its formal debut, a new smartphone, believed to be the Vivo V60 Lite, appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site on Monday. This handset is equipped with an octa core Snapdragon chipset. The Geekbench listing suggests that the purported Vivo V60 Lite will run on Android 16 and will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. The upcoming Vivo V series smartphone is expected to come with 90W wired charging support. Notably, Vivo launched its Vivo V60 in India earlier this month.

Vivo V60 Lite Runs Geekbench

An unannounced Vivo smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number V2530. The listing, believed to be that of the Vivo V60 Lite, indicates the presence of Android 16 on the device. As per the benchmark listing, an octa core chipset with the codename 'Bengal' will be available on the smartphone.

vivo v2530 geekbench V2530

Vivo V2530
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The listing shows four CPU cores with a peak clock speed of 2.80GHz and four 1.90GHz cores. These CPU speeds indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 685 chipset on the upcoming Vivo V60 Lite.

The listing reveals the smartphone scored 467 points in the single-core test and 1,541 points in the multi-core test. As per the listing, the Vivo V60 Lite could get 7.42GB of RAM, which means the handset could be available in an 8GB memory variant.

Vivo has yet to reveal any information on the rumoured Vivo V60 Lite. The Geekbench listing shows that the launch could take place soon. It is rumoured to offer 90W wired charging support. It is said to debut as a 4G LTE smartphone with NFC connectivity. Notably, the brand recently launched Vivo V60 in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery.

The Vivo V60 Lite is likely to come with upgrades over the Vivo V50 Lite 4G, which was launched with a price tag of TRY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It features a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V50 Lite has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G

Vivo V50 Lite 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V60 Lite, Vivo V60 Lite Specifications, Vivo, Vivo V50 Lite
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple, OpenAI Alleging Anticompetitive Conduct
Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  2. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  3. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  4. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  5. Vivo T4 Pro Renders Show Off Design Hours Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With 8,000mAh Battery UnveiledÂ 
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  8. Elon Musk Sues OpenAI Again, This Time for ChatGPT Deal With Apple
  9. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  10. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Offers Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Affected by Green Line Issue in India
  2. Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims
  4. Google Will Introduce Compulsory Developer Verification for Sideloaded Android Apps in 2026
  5. Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16
  6. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  7. Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple, OpenAI Alleging Anticompetitive Conduct
  8. A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September
  9. Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »