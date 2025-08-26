Vivo V60 Lite could launch soon as a successor to the company's existing Vivo V50 Lite model. Ahead of its formal debut, a new smartphone, believed to be the Vivo V60 Lite, appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site on Monday. This handset is equipped with an octa core Snapdragon chipset. The Geekbench listing suggests that the purported Vivo V60 Lite will run on Android 16 and will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. The upcoming Vivo V series smartphone is expected to come with 90W wired charging support. Notably, Vivo launched its Vivo V60 in India earlier this month.

Vivo V60 Lite Runs Geekbench

An unannounced Vivo smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number V2530. The listing, believed to be that of the Vivo V60 Lite, indicates the presence of Android 16 on the device. As per the benchmark listing, an octa core chipset with the codename 'Bengal' will be available on the smartphone.

Vivo V2530

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The listing shows four CPU cores with a peak clock speed of 2.80GHz and four 1.90GHz cores. These CPU speeds indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 685 chipset on the upcoming Vivo V60 Lite.

The listing reveals the smartphone scored 467 points in the single-core test and 1,541 points in the multi-core test. As per the listing, the Vivo V60 Lite could get 7.42GB of RAM, which means the handset could be available in an 8GB memory variant.

Vivo has yet to reveal any information on the rumoured Vivo V60 Lite. The Geekbench listing shows that the launch could take place soon. It is rumoured to offer 90W wired charging support. It is said to debut as a 4G LTE smartphone with NFC connectivity. Notably, the brand recently launched Vivo V60 in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery.

The Vivo V60 Lite is likely to come with upgrades over the Vivo V50 Lite 4G, which was launched with a price tag of TRY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It features a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V50 Lite has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance.