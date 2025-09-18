Technology News
Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery

Vivo V60 Lite 4G is said to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 19:25 IST
Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Xpertpick.com/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Vivo V60 Lite 4G could come in black and blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 Lite could launch soon as a successor to Vivo V50 Lite 4G
  • It is said to have an IP65-rated dust and water-resistant build
  • Vivo V60 Lite 4G is tipped to ship with FunTouch OS 15-based Android 15
Vivo V60 Lite 4G design renders and specifications have leaked online, and the handset could be launched by the company soon. The upcoming Vivo V-series smartphone is said to sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and could run on a Snapdragon 685 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V60 Lite 4G is tipped to feature a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel front camera and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with Xpertpick, leaked the renders and specifications of Vivo V60 Lite. The leaked renders show the handset in black and blue colour options, while the display has a hole punch cutout, along with curved edges and thin bezels.

The renders of the Vivo V60 Lite also reveal the presence of a dual rear camera unit arranged vertically in the upper left corner of the handset. A ring LED flash is placed outside the camera module. 

Vivo V60 Lite Specifications (Leaked)

As per the report, the Vivo V60 Lite 4G will have a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 94.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Vivo phone could be equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Vivo V60 Lite 4G is tipped to ship with Funtouch OS 15-based Android 15. For optics, it will reportedly be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo V60 Lite 4G is tipped to offer an in-screen fingerprint sensor and dual speakers. It is said to have an IP65-rated dust and water-resistant body. It could be 7.59mm thick, according to details shared by the tipster.

The report states that the Vivo V60 Lite will soon in Europe. It could succeed the Vivo V50 Lite 4G. The handset was recently surfaced on the Geekbench website with the model number V2530. It scored 467 points in the single core test and 1,541 points in multi core test.

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G was launched in select markets in March this year with a price tag of TRY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset, 6,500mAh battery, 90W wired fast charging support, and 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Nithya P Nair
Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
