Vivo V50 Lite 4G Global Variant Price, Design, Key features Leaked

Vivo V50 Lite 4G is said to get a Snapdragon 685 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 18:24 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 Lite 4G is expected to succeed the V40 Lite 4G (pictured)

  • Vivo V50 Lite 4G may ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • The handset is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery
  • The Vivo V50 Lite 4G could support 90W wired FlashCharge
Vivo V50 Lite 4G had recently appeared on the Google Play Console showcasing its design and features. Now, a new report has surfaced that suggests the expected price of the phone's global variant. The report also includes design renders that appear to be similar to that seen on the Play Console. Certain features of the purported handset have also been suggested in the report, and are in line with the specifications previously spotted on the certification site. 

Vivo V50 Lite 4G Price, Design (Expected)

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G will be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 8GB + 256GB option, according to a 91Mobiles report. The renders in the report show the design of the purported phone. A vertical pill-shaped rear camera module on the top left corner holds two camera sensors and an Aura Light unit.

vivo v50 lite 4g 91m inline Vivo V50 Lite 4

Vivo V50 Lite 4 seen in dark purple and lavender shades
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The display of the Vivo V50 Lite 4G appears with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge. The phone is seen in a dark purple and a lighter lavender shade. The Google Play Console listing showed a golden colourway as well.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G Features (Expected)

The report added that the Vivo V50 Lite 4G will likely sport a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could get a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The handset will likely ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. 

Vivo V50 Lite 4G is expected to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will get a 32-megapixel front camera, the report added. The handset may pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. It is tipped to get an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
