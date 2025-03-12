Vivo launched the X200 Pro and X200 in India at the end of last year with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets. Now the Chinese smartphone brand seems to be working to bring the Vivo X200 Ultra and X200 Mini models to Indian shores. The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to go official in China soon, whereas the Vivo X200 Pro mini is already available in the Chinese market since October last year. Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in April as a successor to last year's X100 Ultra.

Vivo X200 Ultra and X200 Pro Mini Might Launch in India

As per a report by BW BusinessWorld, Vivo India is internally pushing for the launch of the Vivo X200 Ultra and X200 Mini models in the country. The report, citing unnamed sources, states that Vivo executives during the MWC 2025 informed partners that the X200 Pro "had completely sold out in India", prompting the brand to request additional units from its manufacturing facilities.

The strong demand for Vivo X200 Pro in India is reportedly a key factor driving the potential X200 Ultra launch, which Vivo India executives are lobbying for to their headquarters. The success of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has also been said to have "strengthened Vivo's confidence in its ability to compete in the ultra-premium smartphone segment". Apple and Samsung currently lead this segment.

Vivo skipped the launch of Vivo X100 Ultra in India last year. It was announced in China in May last year. The vanilla Vivo X100 and X100 Pro were unveiled in the country in January 2024.

The latest Vivo X series handsets debuted in China in October last year, with three entries — Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. The vanilla Vivo X200 Pro and X200 landed in Indian shores in December 2024 with a starting price tag of Rs. 65,999. However, the Mini model remained exclusive to China.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to break covers in April in the company's home country as a higher-end sibling of the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. It could come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and maximum 2TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and have IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. They boast triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and the Pro model includes Vivo's in-house V3+ imaging chip.