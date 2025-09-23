Vivo V60 Lite 5G has been launched in Taiwan as the latest V series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. It is released in three different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Vivo V60 Lite 5G flaunts a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It features a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. The Vivo V60 Lite 5G has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V60 Lite 5G Price in India

The Vivo V60 Lite 5G is priced at TWD 12,990 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and TWD 13,990 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is released in Ocean Night Black, Titanium Mist Blue and Vitality Pink (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo V60 Lite 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo V60 Lite 5G runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 94.20 percent screen to body ratio and 387ppi pixel density. It runs on an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, along with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The handset supports up to 12GB of expandable RAM,

For optics, the Vivo V60 Lite 5G has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Vivo V60 Lite 5G has an IP65-rated build. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 6, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are e-compass, distance sensor, gravity sensor, light sensor, and gyroscope. It has dual stereo speakers. It is claimed to have passed the SGS five-star drop test, ensuring durability.

The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 27.5 hours of YouTube playback time and a maximum of 14 hours of navigation time on a single charge. It measures 163.77×76.28×7.59mm and weighs 194g.

