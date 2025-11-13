Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

With both the Vivo V70 and V70 Lite appearing in certifications and benchmarks, the series launch now seems closer.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2025 15:41 IST
Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

Vivo V70 is expected to succeed the Vivo V60 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Model number V2538 links the device to the upcoming V70 series
  • Vivo V70 scores 1235 single-core and 3920 multi-core on Geekbench
  • OpenCL score of 4848 indicates strong GPU performance
Advertisement

Vivo is expected to unveil the Vivo V70 series in early 2026, following the launch of the Vivo X300 lineup in early December. The company is also preparing to introduce the Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini in China, with the latter likely to arrive globally as the Vivo X300 FE. The Vivo V70 has now appeared on the Geekbench database, offering the first verified details about its hardware. It is listed under model number V2538, the same identifier previously seen in the IMEI database, confirming its association with the V70.

Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

According to the Geekbench listing spotted by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Vivo V70 is powered by an octa-core chipset featuring a prime core clocked at 2.80GHz, four performance cores at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The GPU is identified as the Adreno 722, which is exclusive to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform, effectively confirming the processor inside the device. 

The listing further reveals that one of the V70 variants will feature 8GB of RAM and run Android 16 topped with OriginOS 6. Additional results shared show the phone scoring 1,235 in single-core and 3,920 in multi-core performance tests.

Another tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), shared the Vivo V70's OpenCL score of 4,848, further validating the listing. Notably, OpenCL scores are used to measure a device's GPU compute performance, indicating how efficiently the phone can handle graphics-intensive or parallel-processing tasks.

In related news, another model in the lineup, the Vivo V70 Lite 4G, was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG and FCC certification sites, suggesting a broader V70-series rollout. With both the Vivo V70 and V70 Lite now appearing across regulatory and benchmarking platforms, the lineup's launch appears to be drawing closer.

Vivo V70 is expected to succeed the Vivo V60 in India, which features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and a 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 with long-term update support.

The Vivo V60 includes a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with 50 megapixel, 50 megapixel and 8 megapixel sensors, along with a 50 megapixel front camera, all supporting 4K video. Priced from Rs. 36,999, the V60 comes in three colour options and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 series, Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo V60, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Turbo 5 Design Revealed in Leaked Render; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip
Moto G100s Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, Android 16
Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  2. Moto G100s Could Launch With This Chipset, RAM
  3. Honor 500 Series Will be Launched in These Shades, Storage Variants
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked
  5. Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  6. OnePlus 15 Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  7. PhonePe Partners With OpenAI to Integrate ChatGPT Within the UPI App
  8. Valve Unveils Steam Machine PC/ Console Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 New Leak Offers First Look at the Possible Design
  10. Godfather of AI Might Soon Leave Meta: Know the Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot Is Now Free for Students for One Year
  2. Jonathan Bailey’s Wicked is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Film
  3. Marutham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vidaarth’s Emotional Drama Online?
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Leaked; May Pack Different Chipset Than China Variant
  5. Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun Reportedly Planning Exit to Become a Startup Founder
  6. Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  7. Dímelo Bajito (Tell Me Softly) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. One Man: Multiple Dangers is Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  9. Bitcoin Trades Near $103,600 as Market Awaits Clearer Macro Direction
  10. Delhi Crime Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need To Know About Plot, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »