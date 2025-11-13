Vivo is expected to unveil the Vivo V70 series in early 2026, following the launch of the Vivo X300 lineup in early December. The company is also preparing to introduce the Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini in China, with the latter likely to arrive globally as the Vivo X300 FE. The Vivo V70 has now appeared on the Geekbench database, offering the first verified details about its hardware. It is listed under model number V2538, the same identifier previously seen in the IMEI database, confirming its association with the V70.

Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

According to the Geekbench listing spotted by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Vivo V70 is powered by an octa-core chipset featuring a prime core clocked at 2.80GHz, four performance cores at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The GPU is identified as the Adreno 722, which is exclusive to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform, effectively confirming the processor inside the device.

The listing further reveals that one of the V70 variants will feature 8GB of RAM and run Android 16 topped with OriginOS 6. Additional results shared show the phone scoring 1,235 in single-core and 3,920 in multi-core performance tests.

Another tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), shared the Vivo V70's OpenCL score of 4,848, further validating the listing. Notably, OpenCL scores are used to measure a device's GPU compute performance, indicating how efficiently the phone can handle graphics-intensive or parallel-processing tasks.

In related news, another model in the lineup, the Vivo V70 Lite 4G, was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG and FCC certification sites, suggesting a broader V70-series rollout. With both the Vivo V70 and V70 Lite now appearing across regulatory and benchmarking platforms, the lineup's launch appears to be drawing closer.

Vivo V70 is expected to succeed the Vivo V60 in India, which features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and a 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 with long-term update support.

The Vivo V60 includes a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with 50 megapixel, 50 megapixel and 8 megapixel sensors, along with a 50 megapixel front camera, all supporting 4K video. Priced from Rs. 36,999, the V60 comes in three colour options and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings.