Vivo’s X Flip Spotted on 3C Website With Model Number and Fast Charging Details: Report

Has some similarities with Oppo’s Find N2 Flip.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2023 11:56 IST
Vivo X Flip will be company’s first vertical foldable smartphone after the Vivo X Fold+ (in the picture)

Highlights
  • Vivo X Flip is said to feature 44W fast wired charging
  • It is expected have a large outer display and a 6.8-inch inner screen
  • The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Vivo's X Flip has been in the rumour mill for a while but has seen several leaks off late hinting that its launch is near. The phone once announced will be Vivo's first vertical folding smartphone as the company has already released two horizontal folding devices in its home market so far. The Vivo X Flip has now been reportedly spotted on China's 3C website and gives out some solid details regarding charging and its model number. And this also hints that the announcement for its official launch is near.

First reported by 91Mobiles, the 3C website listing points to the Vivo X Flip having the model number V2256A. The device is also said to have a charger with a maximum output of 11VDC 4A that points to Vivo's FlashCharge 2.0 with 44W charging. The product was issued just a few days earlier on 20 March, 2023. Details about its battery capacity are still not officially available, but a previous leak hints that the device will feature a battery with a 4,400mAh capacity, which is a bit higher than the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip's 4,300mAh battery. The charging rate remains the same at 44W for both foldables.

As per the same leak, the Vivo X Flip is said to have a 6.8-inch OLED inner folding display. The 21:9 aspect ratio display is claimed to have a full-HD+ resolution and a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will also have a hole-punch camera cutout at the top for the selfie camera.

The outer display has appeared in the rumour mill just once and leaked schematics point to an appearance similar to the Motorola Razr 2022, in a horizontal layout that takes up half of the outer clamshell. This display is expected to have a resolution of 682 pixels from side to side.

Another previous leak also hinted that the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base variant. The outer camera setup reportedly consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera camera with a Sony IMX866 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor.

While the phone is expected to launch in China, it's unclear if Vivo will announce the same for global markets. The phone when launched will end up being the most affordable foldable in Vivo's X series of devices with folding displays. Vivo Previously launched its X Fold, which was then followed by the Vivo X Fold+, both of which were only released in its home market.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, practical cover screen
  • Vivid folding display
  • Very good build quality
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Fluid and snappy performance
  • Capable primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide camera
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Oppo Find N2 Flip review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Vivo X Fold+

Vivo X Fold+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4730mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Vivo, Vivo X Flip, Vivo X Flip Battery, Vivo X Flip Charging, Vivo X Flip Specifications
