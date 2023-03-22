Vivo's X Flip has been in the rumour mill for a while but has seen several leaks off late hinting that its launch is near. The phone once announced will be Vivo's first vertical folding smartphone as the company has already released two horizontal folding devices in its home market so far. The Vivo X Flip has now been reportedly spotted on China's 3C website and gives out some solid details regarding charging and its model number. And this also hints that the announcement for its official launch is near.

First reported by 91Mobiles, the 3C website listing points to the Vivo X Flip having the model number V2256A. The device is also said to have a charger with a maximum output of 11VDC 4A that points to Vivo's FlashCharge 2.0 with 44W charging. The product was issued just a few days earlier on 20 March, 2023. Details about its battery capacity are still not officially available, but a previous leak hints that the device will feature a battery with a 4,400mAh capacity, which is a bit higher than the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip's 4,300mAh battery. The charging rate remains the same at 44W for both foldables.

As per the same leak, the Vivo X Flip is said to have a 6.8-inch OLED inner folding display. The 21:9 aspect ratio display is claimed to have a full-HD+ resolution and a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will also have a hole-punch camera cutout at the top for the selfie camera.

The outer display has appeared in the rumour mill just once and leaked schematics point to an appearance similar to the Motorola Razr 2022, in a horizontal layout that takes up half of the outer clamshell. This display is expected to have a resolution of 682 pixels from side to side.

Another previous leak also hinted that the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base variant. The outer camera setup reportedly consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera camera with a Sony IMX866 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor.

While the phone is expected to launch in China, it's unclear if Vivo will announce the same for global markets. The phone when launched will end up being the most affordable foldable in Vivo's X series of devices with folding displays. Vivo Previously launched its X Fold, which was then followed by the Vivo X Fold+, both of which were only released in its home market.

