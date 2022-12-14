Technology News
loading
  Truecaller Rolls Out 'Family Plan' with Support for Multiple Users for Android

Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android

Truecaller, launched in 2009, allows users to be notified before a call rings, while also allowing people to see if the call is from a spam number.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 December 2022 18:44 IST
Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller’s Family Plan's annual subscription cost is Rs. 925

Highlights
  • Truecaller is a Swedish company
  • Truecaller has over 300 million monthly active users
  • 73 percent of its global users are in India

Truecaller has recently launched a Family Plan which will let a total of five users avail its premium services with a single subscription. Priced at Rs. 132 for a monthly membership or Rs. 925 for a yearly pack, Truecaller will let up to five family members to access its features like checking of profile views and advance spam blocking without any additional fees on a single user account. The service is first reaching Android users around the world, expect for in the US. Its release timeline for iOS users remains unclear as for now.

“Family Plan is the newest way to get Truecaller Premium. Family Plan lets you choose whoever you want to be in your ‘family'. We're saying, if your bestie is like a brother to you, then they might belong on your family plan! Just choose 4 people and add them to your subscription,” the Swedish caller ID app said in an official statement.

Launched in 2009, Truecaller allows users to be notified before a call rings up, while also allowing people to see if the call is from a spam number.

The call identification app caters to 300-million monthly active users, with 73 percent of its users being in India, where it keeps releasing newer features to retain its userbase.

Last week, Truecaller launched a ‘government directory' feature in India to allow Indians to connect with verified government officials.

In order to keep in line with Google's PlayStore policies, the platform recently pulled-back its ‘call record' feature.

Truecaller, which presently shows the names of unsaved numbers as saved by crowd sources, may soon have to change this feature to be in alignment with expected amended rules in India.

India's telecom regulator, the TRAI, has asked the public to submit suggestions on whether these caller ID apps like Truecaller must display the actual, SIM-registered names of the callers in the coming days.

The public comments on the paper can be submitted to the regulator by December 27, while the deadline for counter comments is till January 10, 2023.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android
