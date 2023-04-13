Vivo X90 series India launch has been officially teased. The company, earlier this year, confirmed that the Vivo X90 series will debut in India. At the time of the global launch, the company did not reveal the exact launch date of the Vivo X90 series in India. However, looks like the flagship smartphones from Vivo will debut soon. Vivo will launch two premium phones in the lineup. The Vivo X90 Pro will sit above the vanilla model. The Vivo X90 Pro Plus 5G, which made its debut in China, is unlikely to launch in India.

Vivo teased the launch of the X90 series in India via its official Twitter handle. The 30-second video teases the circular camera module of the flagship series, which has a triple-camera setup tuned in collaboration with Zeiss. At the time of writing this, there is no official word on the India launch date. As per a recent report, the Vivo X90 series India launch event could be held on April 26. More details can be expected soon.

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro were launched earlier this year in Malaysia as part of the wider global release. The smartphones are expected to launch in India with the same set of hardware.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro specifications

The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top for the 32-megapixel front camera. Both models have a full-HD+ resolution display with a peak brightness of 1300nits.

Both models also feature a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and a custom Vivo V2 chip for image processing. They boot Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. Both phones also get an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The main differences lie in the camera setup and battery capacity.

The Vivo X90 Pro has a triple rear camera setup. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch camera sensor, a 50-megapixel 50mm IMX758 portrait sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone packs a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo's X90 5G, on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main camera sensor, a 12-megapixel 50mm portrait camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It packs a 4,810mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.

