Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets a new colour option in India. The foldable handset debuted in the country in June in a single Celestial Black colourway. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carries Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras. The foldable has an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen and a 5,700mAh battery. It has an IPX8 rating and a carbon hinge. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was the first Vivo foldable phone to hit shelves in India

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price in India

Nearly four months after its launch, Vivo has unveiled a new colour variant for the the X Fold 3 Pro. It is now available in a new Lunar White colour option in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The new colour variant will be available alongside the Celestial Black version that has been available in India since the phone's launch in June.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Lunar White colour variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will go on sale through the Vivo India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner retail stores starting today (September 26). No-cost EMI options for the phone start at Rs. 6,666 per month and users can get up to 10 percent instant cashback while buying the handset with HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, DBS Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top. It has an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It features a Carbon fibre hinge and includes Vivo's V3 imaging chip.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zooming, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen get 32-megapixel selfie shooters.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. It is backed with a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

