Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch in Select Global Markets Soon

Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in select global markets, including India, in July 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 10:44 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch in Select Global Markets Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 features a 20-megapixel camera on the cover screen

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 packs a 7,000mAh battery
  • Vivo X Fold 6 sports an 8.02-inch foldable display
  • Vivo X Fold 6 gets a triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in China earlier this month as the tech firm's new flagship book-style foldable. Days after its unveiling, the smartphone maker has reportedly confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in select global markets soon. The handset will not be the first foldable from Vivo to debut outside China. Previously, the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro have been launched in India and other global markets. While last year's Vivo X Fold 5 was unveiled in India nearly a month after its unveiling in China, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was unveiled in select global markets three months after its China debut.

Vivo X Fold 6 Global Launch: What We Know So Far

The smartphone maker told Android Authority that the Vivo X Fold 6 will make its debut outside China "soon". The publication also reports that there will be a global launch of the Vivo X Fold 6, but it is currently unclear which markets the smartphone will be available in, or whether it will arrive in India.

Voltvivo X Fold 6 Discussion
Explore More...

As previously mentioned, the Vivo X Fold 6 will not be the first Vivo foldable to launch globally. In June 2024, the smartphone maker launched the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India, following its unveiling in China in March 2024. A year later, the tech firm launched the Vivo X Fold 5 in China in June 2025. A month later, the book-style foldable was launched in India and other global markets in July 2025. It is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm and reveal the global launch timeline of its latest Vivo X Fold 6.

To recap, the Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in China on June 26 at a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the base variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration arrived at CNY 10,999 (about Rs. 1,53,000). The handset is currently available for pre-order in the country in Blue Hole, Polar Night, and Salt Lake (translated from Chinese) colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X Fold 6 is powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It sports an 8.02-inch (2,504 x 2,312 pixels) foldable AMOLED display with Samsung M14 luminescent material and up to 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 6.51-inch (1,120 x 2,528 pixels) AMOLED cover display. The Vivo X Fold 6 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel main shooter. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for {wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging.

Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IPX8 rated design
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Quality telephoto camera
  • Speedy wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Spammy notifications
  • Ultrawide camera is average
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 6 Launch, Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Tipped to Get Brighter Displays as Charging Upgrades Leak

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch in Select Global Markets Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available at 'Lowest Price of the Year' on Amazon
  2. OnePlus Announces Deals on These Products for Upcoming Prime Day Sale
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2026 Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Watch Ultra 2 Could Get Brighter Displays
  5. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G First Impressions
  6. This Vivo Foldable Is Set to Make Its Global Debut Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Arrives With a 6,000mAh Battery: See Price in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Supplier List, Parts and Photos Exposed in Tata Data Leak
  2. Apple Accuses CCI of 'Copy-Pasting' Rivals' Claims in Antitrust Investigation
  3. Google Pixel Watch 5 FCC Listing Reveals UWB, LTE Connectivity and Satellite SOS Support
  4. iPhone Ultra Dummy Unit Surfaces in Black Colourway, Offering a Closer Look at Its Design
  5. Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch in Select Global Markets Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Tipped to Get Brighter Displays as Charging Upgrades Leak
  7. OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 and More to Get Discounts During Amazon Prime Day Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drops Below Rs. 85,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve Your Username Before the Much-Anticipated Feature Goes Live
  10. Huawei Mate 90 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak; Mate XT 2 May Arrive Separately
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »