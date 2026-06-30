Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in China earlier this month as the tech firm's new flagship book-style foldable. Days after its unveiling, the smartphone maker has reportedly confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in select global markets soon. The handset will not be the first foldable from Vivo to debut outside China. Previously, the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro have been launched in India and other global markets. While last year's Vivo X Fold 5 was unveiled in India nearly a month after its unveiling in China, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was unveiled in select global markets three months after its China debut.

Vivo X Fold 6 Global Launch: What We Know So Far

The smartphone maker told Android Authority that the Vivo X Fold 6 will make its debut outside China "soon". The publication also reports that there will be a global launch of the Vivo X Fold 6, but it is currently unclear which markets the smartphone will be available in, or whether it will arrive in India.

As previously mentioned, the Vivo X Fold 6 will not be the first Vivo foldable to launch globally. In June 2024, the smartphone maker launched the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India, following its unveiling in China in March 2024. A year later, the tech firm launched the Vivo X Fold 5 in China in June 2025. A month later, the book-style foldable was launched in India and other global markets in July 2025. It is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm and reveal the global launch timeline of its latest Vivo X Fold 6.

To recap, the Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in China on June 26 at a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the base variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration arrived at CNY 10,999 (about Rs. 1,53,000). The handset is currently available for pre-order in the country in Blue Hole, Polar Night, and Salt Lake (translated from Chinese) colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X Fold 6 is powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It sports an 8.02-inch (2,504 x 2,312 pixels) foldable AMOLED display with Samsung M14 luminescent material and up to 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 6.51-inch (1,120 x 2,528 pixels) AMOLED cover display. The Vivo X Fold 6 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel main shooter. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for {wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging.