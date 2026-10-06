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  • Vivo X Fold 6 Launched in India With 8.02 Inch Foldable Display, 6,900mAh Battery: Price, Features

Vivo X Fold 6 Launched in India With 8.02-Inch Foldable Display, 6,900mAh Battery: Price, Features

The Vivo X Fold 6 features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel f/1.68 primary sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 13:40 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Launched in India With 8.02-Inch Foldable Display, 6,900mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 comes in Nebula Teal and Prism Black colour options

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Highlights
  • Vivo has equipped the phone with a 200-megapixel camera
  • The Vivo X Fold 6 runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super chipset
  • Vivo has added IP58 and IP59 ratings for water resistance
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Vivo X Fold 6 has been launched in India, alongside the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE models. The bookstyle foldable was first introduced in China in June this year and comes with an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display, MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and a 6,900mAh battery with 80W wired charging charging. It also features a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel sensor-led triple rear camera system. The foldable phone runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and carries IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India, Availability

Vivo X Fold 6 price in India is set at Rs. 2,19,999 for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is currently available for pre-booking and will go on sale in the country via the Vivo India e-store from October 13.  Buyers can get the Vivo X Fold 6 in India in Nebula Teal and Prism Black finishes.

Voltvivo X Fold 6 Discussion
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Offline Vivo X Fold 6 buyers can choose between an Easy EMI plan starting at Rs. 7,333 per month for 30 months with zero down payment and instant cashback of up to Rs. 26,400. They can also get up to 12 percent V-Upgrade exchange bonus and up to 40 percent off on V-Shield screen damage protection. 

Meanwhile, customers buying the Vivo X Fold 6 can get up to Rs. 26,400 instant cashback, up to 10 percent exchange bonus or up to 24 months of no-cost EMI. Both channels also include three months of Google AI Pro.

People who pre-book the Vivo X Fold 6 will get priority access to Vivo Vision experience zones.

Vivo X Fold 6 Features, Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED panel with 2,504 x 2,312-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 424ppi density, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 300Hz touch sampling and HDR support. It also has a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 1,120 x 2,528-pixel resolution and similar display features.

The handset is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

The Vivo X Fold 6 features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel f/1.68 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is paired with a 50-megapixel f/2.05 ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.57 periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. Both the inner and cover displays house 20-megapixel f/2.4 selfie cameras. The phone supports video recording at up to 8K resolution.

Vivo packs a 6,900mAh battery in the X Fold 6. It supports 80W wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC. For security, the Vivo X Fold 6 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. When unfolded, the phone measures 157.16x145.66x4.40mm, while its dimensions reduce to 157.16x74.26x9.40mm when folded. The phone weighs around 228g.

FAQvivo X Fold 6 FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo X Fold 6?
The Vivo X Fold 6 is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel periscope, and 20-megapixels (one inside and one outside screen)front selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, backed by a 7000mAh battery. It is powered by the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor and comes with a Main screen 8.02 inches, secondary screen 6.51 inches AMOLED Display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X Fold 6 is available in 3 colour options.
What is the camera on the Vivo X Fold 6?
The Vivo X Fold 6 has a triple rear camera setup comprising of 200-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel periscope, and 20-megapixels (one inside and one outside screen) front selfie camera
Does the Vivo X Fold 6 support fast charging?
Yes, the Vivo X Fold 6 supports fast charging with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless MagCharge, backed by a 7000mAh battery.
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Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India, Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch, Vivo X Fold 6 Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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